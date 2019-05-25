Today the US Is Waging a War on Huawei. In 1987 It Was Japan’s Toshiba

Toshiba yesterday, Huawei today!

Thirty years ago, Toshiba exported precision instruments to Russia. The United States imposed the following penalties on Toshiba Group:

1.) The Japanese Police Department was ordered to arrest Erhe Lin, President of Toshiba Machinery Foundry, and Hiroshima Tanamura, President of Machine Tool Business, and sentenced to 10 years’imprisonment.

2.) Closing Toshiba’s factory in the United States

3.) A 100% tariff on Toshiba products sold to the United States

4.) As an alternative punishment to the previous one, Toshiba’s exports to the United States were banned for five years.

5.) A huge fine of 1 trillion yen was imposed on Toshiba, equivalent to $16 billion today.

In order to calm the anger of the United States, Japan imposed severe penalties on Toshiba Group:

1.) Japan’s semiconductor industry would unconditionally share technology with American companies.

2.) Toshiba spent 100 million yen to publish a full-page apology advertisement in all major newspapers in the United States.

3.) Japan Semiconductor Association invested 9 million US dollars to launch various relations lobbying in the US Congress, and this lobbying has become the most costly lobbying war in history.

4.) The chairman and general manager of Toshiba Group resigned.

5.) By an administrative order issued by the Ministry of Communications, Toshiba was prohibited from exporting any products to 14 countries for a period of one year.

The United States is the master of Japan, Japan can only apologize, which has led to Toshiba gradually losing its past glory.

Toshiba was the hope of Japan’s science and technology industry, and also the hope and pillar of Japan’s manufacturing. After suffering a heavy blow from the United States, Toshiba went downhill thoroughly.

The U.S. attacked Toshiba not because it sold equipment to the Soviet Union, but because it affected U.S. interests. The United States believed that the Japanese semiconductor industry represented by Toshiba Group seriously threatened the economic interests of the United States, while the Japanese high-end manufacturing plan threatened the United States and challenged the technological hegemony of the United States.

Looking back more than 30 years ago, the experience of Toshiba, Japan, and looking at what the United States is doing today, there are indeed many similarities.

The United States does not allow its high-end manufacturing industry to be challenged at all, nor does it allow its technological hegemony to be challenged. The United States hopes that other countries will all be American workers and will never allow other countries to become shareholders of American interests.

Now targeting Huawei!

By Okwonkwo

Source: KenyaTalk