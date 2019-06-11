Muslims and Conspiracy Theory

The impression the media portrays is that “conspiracy theory” is rife in the Islamic world. But that’s because the media’s job is to defend the fantasy of the Emperor’s New Clothes. To the media, the truth that Zionist interests effectively define American foreign policy or 9/11 being an inside job are “conspiracy theories.”

While there is a lot of finger-pointing in the Islamic world to “the Jews,” the reality is Muslims are embarrassed by the word “conspiracy,” falling victim to the media propaganda designed to stymie any discussion of current events beyond the banal interpretations.

This is tragic, because the point of the Quran is to reveal the reality of the existence of a Luciferian conspiracy against the truth of a one omnipotent God. And, the lesson intended to be learned, by those who acknowledge the Quran as the Word of God, is that their life’s duty is to alert others of that truth and of the plan to divert them from their better selves.

Simple. But it is nevertheless amazing how Muslims have managed to completely misconstrue such a message, while all reading the very same book. Muslims are suffering from the conceit that being “believers” provides them all the knowledge they need, and are too busy trying to outdo each other in petty debates of no consequence. As a resultt, the world is not only failing to be properly alerted, but is starting instead to look at Islam as part of the problem!

However, conspiracies exist, and always have. Most cannot imagine how a group of individuals could manage control of such a vast array of resources. But that apparent complexity is merely a façade, resulting from a limited knowledge of how power structures really work. Rather, it is often possible to demonstrate how that control is effected, the most popular example being Noam Chomky’s analysis of the media, or what he has characterized as the “manufacture of consent.”

As Chomsky explained, to defend his analysis: “Any economist knows this: it’s not a conspiracy theory to point [out] that … it’s just taken for granted as an institutional fact. If someone were to say ‘Oh no, that’s a conspiracy theory,’ people would laugh.” He concluded:

For people to call “conspiracy theory” is part of the effort to prevent an understanding of how the world works, in my view “conspiracy theory” has become the intellectual equivalent of a four-letter word: it’s something people say when they don’t want you to think about what’s really going on.[i]

Ultimately, however, the greatest impediment to understanding how the world really works is a naïveté that fails to recognize the depths that certain devious men will resort to in the pursuit of the enrichment of their own power. But the truth is far stranger still, and cannot be fully understood without considering the substantial role played by the occult and secret societies. Despite the Muslims’ tendency to dismiss these topics as paranoid, it is from the Quran that we are provided with the crucial clue which helps us identify the Luciferian origin of the Kabbalah, when it is mentioned:

When a messenger was sent to them [the Jews] by God confirming the revelations they had already received some of them turned their backs as if they had no knowledge of it. They followed what the demons attributed to the reign of Solomon. But Solomon did not blaspheme, it was the satans who blasphemed, teaching men magic and such things as were revealed at Babylon to the angels Harut and Marut. But neither of these taught anyone (such things) without saying; “we are a trial, so do not blaspheme.” They learned from them the means to sow discord between man and wife [love magic]. But they could not harm anyone except by God’ s permission. And they learned what harmed them, not what benefited them. And they knew that the purchasers [of magic] would have no share in the happiness of the hereafter. And vile was the price for which they sold their souls, if they but knew. [2:102]

Essentially, the message of the Quran is clear and repeated. Starting with the sixtieth verse of Surat Al-Muddathir, one of the earliest chapters of the Quran to be revealed:

Nay! For lo! He [man] has been stubborn to Our revelations. On him I shall impose a fearful doom. (Self-)destroyed is he, how he planned! Again (self-)destroyed is he, how he planned! [74:16-20]

Or

Behold this is the Word that distinguishes (Good from Evil): It is not a thing for amusement. As for them, they are but plotting a scheme, And I am planning a scheme. [86:13-16]

And, importantly:

And thus have We [God] made in every city the elite to be its guilty ones, that they may plan therein; and they do not plan but against their own souls, and they do not perceive. [6:123]

But you have to fight fire with water. We should not combat the conspirators out of vengeance for being wronged. According to the Quran: “The good deed and the evil deed are not alike. Repel the evil deed with one which is better, then lo! he, between whom and you there was enmity (will become) as though he was a bosom friend.” [41:34]

God will judge the conspirators. As for us, we should forgive them in our hearts while opposing their actions. Like Jesus said, “God forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Only love can conquer hate. That is the true message of God’s message as it has been revealed through the centuries.

As the Quran says, on the Day of Judgment, the masses will blame the elite for having been mislead by the “conspiracy” carried out against them. But they will be responsible for their own wrongs:

Those who were oppressed will say to those who were arrogant, “Rather, [it was your] conspiracy by night and day when you were ordering us to disbelieve in God and attribute to Him equals.” But they will [all] confide regret when they see the punishment; and We will put shackles on the necks of those who disbelieved. Will they be recompensed except for what they used to do? [34:33]

And following are numerous examples from the Quran emphasizing the central fact of a conspiracy hatched by God’s enemies, usually using a word translated into English as “plot” or “plan”:

Nay! For lo! he hath been stubborn to Our revelations. On him I shall impose a fearful doom. (Self-)destroyed is he, how he planned! Again (self-)destroyed is he, how he planned! [74:16-20]

And they (disbelievers) plotted [to kill ‘Iesa (Jesus) ], and God planned too. And God is the Best of the planners. (3:54)

If good touches you, it distresses them; but if harm strikes you, they rejoice at it. And if you are patient and fear God , their plot will not harm you at all. Indeed, God is encompassing of what they do. [3:120]

Those who believe fight in the cause of God , and those who disbelieve fight in the cause of idolatry. So fight against the allies of Satan. Indeed, the plot of Satan has ever been weak. [4:76]

And they say: (It is) obedience; but when they have gone forth from thee a party of them spend the night in planning other than what thou sayest. God recordeth what they plan by night. So oppose them and put thy trust in God. God is sufficient as Trustee. [4:81]

They may hide (their crimes) from men, but they cannot hide (them) from God, for He is with them (by His Knowledge), when they plot by night in words that He does not approve, And God ever encompasses what they do. [4:108]

And were it not for God’s grace upon you and His mercy a party of them had certainly designed to bring you to perdition and they do not bring (aught) to perdition but their own souls, and they shall not harm you in any way, and God has revealed to you the Book and the wisdom, and He has taught you what you did not know, and God’s grace on you is very great. [4:113]

O you who believe! Remember the Favour of God unto you when some people desired (made a plan) to stretch out their hands against you, but (God) withheld their hands from you. So fear God. And in God let believers put their trust. [5:11]

Satan’s plan is (but) to excite enmity and hatred between you, with intoxicants and gambling, and hinder you from the remembrance of God, and from prayer: will ye not then abstain? [5:91]

And when a sign comes to them, they say, “Never will we believe until we are given like that which was given to the messengers of God .” God is most knowing of where He places His message. There will afflict those who committed crimes debasement before God and severe punishment for what they used to conspire. [6:124]

That [is so], and [also] that God will weaken the plot of the disbelievers. [8:18]

And when We give the people a taste of mercy after adversity has touched them, at once they conspire against Our verses. Say, ” God is swifter in strategy.” Indeed, Our messengers record that which you conspire. [10:21]

And recite to them the news of Noah, when he said to his people, “O my people, if my residence and my reminding of the signs of God has become burdensome upon you – then I have relied upon God . So resolve upon your plan and [call upon] your associates. Then let not your plan be obscure to you. Then carry it out upon me and do not give me respite. [10:71]

He said, “O my son, do not relate your vision to your brothers or they will contrive against you a plan. Indeed Satan, to man, is a manifest enemy. [12.5]

That is from the news of the unseen which We reveal, [O Muhammad], to you. And you were not with them when they put together their plan while they conspired. [12:102]

Rather, their [own] plan has been made attractive to those who disbelieve, and they have been averted from the way. [13:33]

And those before them had plotted, but to God belongs the plan entirely. [13:42]

And they had planned their plan, but with God is [recorded] their plan, even if their plan had been [sufficient] to do away with the mountains. [14:46]

Those before them did indeed devise plans, but God demolished their building from the foundations, so the roof fell down on them from above them, and the punishment came to them from whence they did not perceive. [16:26]

Then, do those who have planned evil deeds feel secure that God will not cause the earth to swallow them or that the punishment will not come upon them from where they do not perceive?[16:45]

And be patient and your patience is not but by (the assistance of) God, and grieve not for them, and do not distress yourself at what they plan. [16:127]

And they planned a plan, and We planned a plan, while they perceived not. [27:50]

Whoever desires honor, then to God belongs the honor wholly. To Him do ascend the good words; and the good deeds, lift them up, and (as for) those who plan evil deeds, they shall have a severe chastisement; and (as for) their plan, it shall perish. [35:10]

And they swore by God with the strongest of their oaths that if there came to them a warner they would be better guided than any of the nations; but when there came to them a warner it increased them in naught but aversion. (In) behaving proudly in the land and in planning evil; and the evil plans shall not beset any save the authors of it. [35:42-43]

But the plan of the disbelievers is not except in error. [40:25]

So leave them until they meet their Day in which they will be struck insensible – The Day their plan will not avail them at all, nor will they be helped. [52:45-46]

Or have they [knowledge of] the unseen, so they write [it] down? [52:41-42]

Noah said, “My Lord, indeed they have disobeyed me and followed him whose wealth and children will not increase him except in loss. And they conspired an immense conspiracy. [71:21-22]

References:

[i] Peter R. Mitchell and John Schoeffel, eds., Understanding Power: The Indispensible Chomsky, (The New Press, 2002), p. 26.

By David Livingstone

Source: Conspiracy School