The Nation of Islam and Scientology

As I revealed in an article in 2006, the Nation of Islam is only very remotely associated with Islam, and founded on the occult teachings of Freemasonry.[1] As I further reveal in my latest book, Black Terror White Soldiers, the NOI is also a “UFO religion,” and recently The Examiner exposed that Louis Farrakhan has now announced that his organization is married with L. Ron Hubbard’s controversial Church of Scientology.[2]

The NOI is thoroughly intertwined with the leading occult trends of the twentieth century. In Black Terror White Soldiers I pointed out that the NOI traces its decent again to one Jamal ud Din al Afghani, the notorious imposter who simultaneously was the main inspiration behind the Occult Revival of the nineteenth century, as well as the fundamentalist Salafi “reform” movement of Islam, which has been the backbone of the CIA’s projects in the Middle East.

Historian K. Paul Johnson proposes that it was Afghani who was largely responsible for the central doctrines of H. P. Blavatsky, the leading influence behind the Occult Revival and considered the godmother of the New Age movement. As a leader of the mysterious Hermetic Brotherhood of Luxor, Afghani laid the foundations for organizations like the Golden Dawn and ultimately the Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) of Aleister Crowley. In Afghani’s own words, he explained:

We do not cut off the head of religion except with the sword of religion. Therefore, if you were to see us now, you would see ascetics and worshipers, kneeling and genuflecting, never disobeying God’s commands and doing all that they are ordered to do.[3]

The Nation of Islam was founded by Elijah Mohammed, who was instructed by a mysterious person of Arab background named Wallace Fard Muhammed who claimed he was God. According to the FBI, Fard had as many as 27 different aliases and was a sometime petty criminal. Fard initially joined the Moorish Science Temple, a quasi-Masonic and pseudo-Islamic organization founded by Noble Drew Ali. According to Peter Lamborn Wilson, in Sacred Drift: Essays on the Margins of Islam, Ravanna Bey of the Moorish Academy of Chicago claimed that the Drew family had settled in Newark, New Jersey, in the early 1880s and there encountered the “master adept” Jamal ud Din al Afghani who was visiting the United States in 1882-1883. The Drews were initiated into Afghani’s Salafi movement and supposedly into the Brethren of Sincerity.[4]

But Fard seems to have been involved in a conspiracy to usurp leadership of that order, by having its leader Noble Drew Ali killed. However, Fard’s activities were brought to wider public notice after a major scandal involving an apparent ritual murder in 1932, reportedly committed by one of his early followers, Robert Karriem. Karriem later confessed that he had committed the murder “to bring himself closer to Allah.”

Karriem had quoted from Fard’s booklet titled Secret Rituals of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam: “The unbeliever must be stabbed through the heart.” Karriem told the detectives that he intended to carry out more murders, which he called “sacrifices.” He referred to Fard as the “gods of Islam,” and told the investigators, “I had to kill somebody. I could not forsake my gods.”[5] When Fard was interviewed, he told detectives, “I am the Supreme Ruler of the Universe,” resulting in his being placed in a straightjacket and padded cell for psychiatric examination.[6]

However, Fard’s religion was a hodge-podge of Islam, Jehovah’s Witness doctrine, Gnosticism, ufology, and heretical Christian teachings and Prince Hall Freemasonry, a branch of North American Freemasonry composed predominantly of African Americans.[7] It basically sets the history of the occult in reverse, where an anthropomorphic doctrine is the “true Islam.” The “Sons of God” or Nephilim, are God, a man, and his council, in “Shambhala,” explicitly associated with the “Great White Brotherhood” of Blavatsky.[8] Its former leader, Elijah Muhammed, claimed that the Book of Ezekiel describes a “Mother Ship,” an aircraft built by black scientists in Japan many thousands of years ago. This aircraft, undetectable by radar, still circled the earth and carried powerful weapons which would be used on white America if she dared to harm the members of the Nation of Islam.[9]

Farrakhan attributes the merger of the NOI with Scientology to an earlier contact between Fard and Hubbard. Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard was closely associated with Jack Parsons, who went on to become one of the founders of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Houston and the Aerojet Corporation. Parsons was a leader of the Agape lodge, the American chapter of Aleister Crowley’s OTO. Charles Stansfeld Jones, or Frater Achad by his occult name, who Crowley considered his “magical son” and the “one” prophesied in the Book of the Law, started a lodge of the OTO in Vancouver.

Jones’s initiate W.T. Smith started his own group, Agape Lodge, in California in the 1930s. In the words of Francis King, “for the next ten years [until Crowley’s death in 1947] California was the main center of OTO activity.”[10] Parsons became obsessed with The Book of the Law, and began a regular correspondence with Crowley, referring to him as “Most Beloved Father” and himself as “Thy son, John.”[11]

Likewise, Crowley claimed in 1919 to have contacted an extraterrestrial named Lam, connected to the Sirius and Andromeda star system, and the sketch he produced of it is a crude version of the iconic “greys” that have now come to be associated with alien contact. Picknett and Prince say that when the “flying saucer” craze began in 1947, Parsons stated that the “discs” would “help to convert the world to Crowley’s magic religion.”[12]

In the late 1940s, with Jack Parsons was already corresponding Anton Szandor Lavey, who went on to found the Church of Satan on Walpurgisnacht, April 30, 1966. LaVey (originally Levy) first worked in the circus, carnival and burlesque houses as a lion tamer and musician and became deeply interested in the occult, and ordered several of Crowley’s works from Parsons.

Parsons met L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology in 1945 and introduced him to the OTO, though Hubbard claimed he joined the order as part of an infiltration assignment on behalf of the Office of Naval Intelligence.[13] When Jack met Hubbard, he described him to Crowley as “the most Thelemic person I have ever met.”[14] Jack also noted about him to Crowley, “although he has no formal training in Magick, he has an extraordinary amount of experience and understanding in the field.”[15]

Together, beginning in 1946, they started the “Babalon Working,” a series of rituals designed to manifest an individual incarnation of the archetypal divine feminine called Babalon, in reference to the Babylonian goddess Ishtar, related to the Canaanite Astarte, and with the “Great Whore” of the Book of Revelation. During the ceremony, Hubbard acted as a scribe. When rituals were complete, Parson met Marjorie Cameron whom he regarded as the creation of the ritual and considered her his “Scarlet Woman.”

They soon began the next stage of the series, an attempt to conceive a child through sexual magic. Parsons wanted to create a Moonchild, as outlined in Crowley’s occult novel by the same name.[16] Although no child was conceived, Parsons and Cameron soon married. By 1952, Parsons referred to himself as Belarion Armiluss Al Dajjal Antichrist, “Al Dajjal” being the Islamic name for the Antichrist.

And as noted by Nikolas & Zeena Schreck, authors of Demons of the Flesh, “in many ways Scientology can be considered the most successful organizational offshoot of the Great Beast’s work, having achieved a world standing and impact the various OTOs and other Crowleyan derivatives have not been.”[17] Hubbard also personally offered his Dianetics training to the ubiquitous Aldous Huxley. When Hubbard formulated Dianetics, he described it as “a mix of Western technology and Oriental philosophy.”[18] He said that Dianetics “forms a bridge between” Cybernetics and General Semantics, a set of ideas about education originated by Alfred Korzybski, which received much attention in the science fiction world in the 1940s.[19]

By David Livingstone

Source: Conspiracy School