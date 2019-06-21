Welcome to London – the Bump Capital of the Old World

Previously, we have examined in much detail the influence that the recreational use of mind-altering substances might have had on the decision making capabilities of certain British politicians. Curiously enough, both the British media personalities and politicians would no longer try to make a drug addiction they share a secret anymore. But it seems that weed was just the beginning, as most of those public figures have developed a soft spot for cocaine.

But then, should it be of any wonder if we are to recall the role that London played in unleashing the so-called Opium Wars upon other states, transforming drugs in a tool of war that would undermine a great many of international players in addition to China?

However, these days the absolute majority of the British political elite has fallen victim of their own deadly medicine, as they came to the conclusion that if they have no plan that could allow them to improve the rapidly deteriorating social conditions of their citizens, they could as well get as high as a kite.

It’s been revealed that Britain is the most cocaine-loving country across the whole of Europe, as it snorts more cocaine than any other country of the Old World every year and its affection for the drug is growing rapidly, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

It’s curious that across London the average number of drug addicts is noticeably higher than in other British cities. Londoners are taking so much cocaine that this class A drug can be found in the River Thames – and it’s making the eels hyperactive. Cocaine from users’ urine has been detected in increasing quantities, according to a research released by the Thames monitoring station near the Houses of Parliament.

One can’t describe the fact that cocaine was found in virtually all freshwater shrimps tested in the London region in any other terms as disturbing. This study was conducted by the King’s College London, and its findings are just shocking. Other illicit drugs, such as ketamine, were also widespread in the shrimp.

Moreover, cocaine users across the UK come from all backgrounds. According to Vice, cocaine has become “an important factor of Newcastle’s economy”, with bars offering privacy curtains for patrons who wish to snort lines off their phones.

Cocaine levels in waste-waters of major British cities are the highest on weekends, which serves as a clear indicator that its use has become recreational across the UK. It’s been reported that a line of cocaine with a glass of wine on Saturday night has become an ordinary thing.

Last year, the sitting mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced that the escalation of violence on the streets of the city is associated with soaring cocaine use levels of the middle class. A few days later, the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis condemned the middle class for its dangerous addiction, arguing that those people who use heavy drugs on a regular basis cannot claim that they possess “political literacy”.

Against such a backdrop, one cannot possibly be moved by the Times revealing that local prosecutors are investigating a suspected heroin trafficking ring among British soldiers serving in Afghanistan. The inquiry centres on British and Canadian troops based at Camp Bastion and Kandahar, the two main airports ferrying military personnel in and out of the country.

According to a number of private confessions that Afghan drug smugglers have made in their discussions with the representatives of the MSM, British troops have been taking part in cocaine trade for some time. In an interview with The Sunday Times, one of the drug dealers, who identified himself as Aziz, described the transactions he was a part of in Kabul, while revealing that we was working for a high-profile NATO representative that was tasked with finding ways of countering the Taliban that finances its activities through drug trafficking. Aziz revealed that those servicemen engaged in drug trafficking are transporting drugs on military aircraft that are not being searched when they fly in and out of Afghanistan, thus they can transport cocaine to the US, UK or any other part of the Western world.

The fact that recreational cocaine use inside the British media has become a norm is equally disturbing, with some journalists getting too hide the fact that they were high as a kite while writing their propaganda articles that the sitting political elite is ordering them to draft. Among those who confessed to their dangerous addiction on can find Joel Lewin who worked at one of the world’s most prestigious financial newspapers – the Financial Times.

Even the sitting Security Minister of the UK, Ben Wallace is not going to make a big secret out of the fact that Britain is becoming the biggest consumer of cocaine in Europe, as he reaveled that:

“With those serious organised criminals…they don’t just put a 15-year-old in a house or they ‘cuckoo’ the house; they provide a weapon to enforce the drug line.”

According to a study released by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, Bristol ranks six in levels of drug use in a list of all European cities – as some 754 milligrams of cocaine consumed per thousand people are getting used every day. In 2018, more than 70 people were killed in the streets of London alone; The “violence epidemic” is associated with drug trafficking and the redistribution of spheres of influence between street gangs.

One has to recognize that recreational cocaine use has ceased to be the fancy game of death that the rich would only be able to play. Drug use is on the rise across all of British cities and villages, with technology presenting new opportunities for drug dealers: they have received a safe environment for communication and can quickly find new clients with the proliferation of encryption technologies. It’s been noted that British gangs have developed the ability to deliver large packets of drugs to the door of their clients from Albanian or Serbian drug gangs, or from local drug gangs directly.

So, be careful if you ever decide to go visit the bump capital of Europe – London.

By Grete Mautner

Source: New Eastern Outlook