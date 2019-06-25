“Repolonization” of the Media would Break Germany’s Infowar Yoke Over Poland

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister pledged that the ruling Law & Justice Party (PiS) would “repolonize” his country’s media if it won the upcoming elections this fall, which would break Germany’s infowar yoke over the Central European state and go a long way towards making the EuroRealists’ dream of bloc-wide structural reform an eventual reality.

Germany’s de-facto control over the EU is unquestionable, but serious challenges have started to emerge over the past couple of years since the 2015 MigrantCrisis catalyzed a EuroRealist Revolution in recent years. Inspired by the brave example trailblazed by Orban’s Hungary, other countries have begun to prioritize their national sovereignty over “the bloc’s” (a euphemism for Germany’s) interests, mostly notably Poland under the rule of the Law & Justice Party (PiS). This Central European states has the largest population and best-performing economy in the region, which makes it a natural leader and is responsible for its far-reaching “Three Seas Initiative” vision of expanding its influence throughout this strategic space. If successful, then this could lay the geopolitical basis for structurally reforming the EU. For as promising of a plan as that might be, it’ll never come to fruition unless Poland is able to liberate itself from Germany’s infowar yoke that was quietly institutionalized ever since the end of communism in 1989.

It’s with this ambitious goal in mind that Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Godwin declared that PiS would “repolonize” the country’s media if it wins the upcoming elections this fall, boldly stating that “A self-respecting nation and a self-respecting people cannot allow most of the media to be in foreign hands, and this is a task our government faces if we remain in power in the next term.” He advanced his argument by rhetorically asking “Why should we assume that German owners are worse patriots than us?”, adding that “When there is a conflict of interests between Poland and Germany, these newspapers represent the German point of view and German interests.” Godwin made an excellent point, and it’s one that many Central Europeans have been talking about for quite a while. German control of various countries’ media has enabled Berlin to brainwash their people into prioritizing their supposed “pan-European” identity over their national one, which has had terrible consequences for state sovereignty.

That was always the objective from the get-go, however, since Germany knew that it couldn’t indefinitely perpetuate its control of the continent by EU proxy so long as strong national sentiments remained in the institutionally captured countries. These deeply felt feelings never fully went away even during the zenith of Brussels’ powers but were provoked to return with a vengeance following the onset of the 2015 Migrant Crisis that made many patriotic people fear that their traditional cultures were at threat of being destroyed by the tsunami of civilizationally dissimilar “new arrivals” that Merkel encouraged to move to the EU en masse. Poland, which emerged from World War II as an ethnically and religiously homogeneous country, has always been very sensitive about its identity ever since the three partitions of the late-18th century led to ts 123-year-long loss of independence. Naturally, its people became very defensive in the face of the migrant onslaught that they feared was about to target their country and that’s why their government refused to abide by Brussels’ “refugee” quotas.

Warsaw’s exercise of national sovereignty wasn’t appreciated by the German-influenced bureaucrats of the EU who are obsessed with centralizing the bloc in order to ensure Berlin’s continued dominance, hence why they marshaled their allied media in the country to begin a sustained regime change campaign against PiS. This ongoing operation has succeeded in splitting Polish society and poses a dire threat to the country’s independence if it continues to be exploited by Germany to divide and rule its eastern neighbor, which is why PiS has promised to counteract this (thus far) non-kinetic HybridWar in the interests of national security. If Poland frees itself from Germany’s infowar control, then it could set into motion a chain reaction of similar national liberation processes all throughout the “Three Seas Initiative’s” many member states that could collectively increase the odds that the EuroRealists’ bloc-wide reform policies eventually bear fruit, which is why it can be expected that Berlin will order its Polish media proxies to ramp up their anti-government rhetoric in response in an attempt to thwart this scenario from materializing.

By Andrew Korybko

Source: Eurasia Future