China Introduces the First Real Sanctions Against the USA

In the US-launched trade war with China, Beijing decided to apply the first real sanctions against American companies caught in selling arms to Taiwan

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Geng Shuang made an announcement that For the sake of ensuring state interests, China will impose sanctions on American enterprises involved in the sale of arms to Taiwan.

This short sentence is a revolution. Because earlier, China reacted to numerous American sanctions, either by swallowing them, or responding with more moderate counter-sanctions.

Boomerang effect

In launching a sanctions war, the administration of President Donald Trump clearly did not expect that China would dare to use the same method for the protection of its own national interests – the introduction of very real sanctions against the United States. And the most painful topic for China – Taiwan – was the reason for the precedent. Because the methodical admonitions, insistent requests, entreaties and warnings are not perceived by Americans at all.

China “broke through” after the US Department of State approved the sale of Taiwan, which Beijing considers its separatist province, 108 M1A2 Abrams tanks, 250 Stinger man-portable air defense systems and related military equipment worth over $ 2.2 billion. By accompanying equipment, there are 14 tracked armored repair and recovery vehicles M88A1, 16 tractors, more than 300 machine guns and so on.

The Chinese are furious

The supply by the United States of arms to Taiwan is a serious violation of the fundamental norms of international law and international relations. In addition, this is a serious violation of the one-China principle, the three joint communiqués, as well as the sovereignty and national security of the PRC,

– so qualified this deal Geng Shuang

“Taiwan remains an integral part of the territory of China, no one should underestimate the determination of the government and people of China to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as resist external interference,” the diplomat warned.

The warning of the Chinese military department was even more weighty: “The Chinese Armed Forces are expressing serious discontent and strong protest in this regard. The American side has already made a strict presentation. ” The Ministry of Defense of China demanded that the United States immediately cancel the transaction and cease military contacts with the island. The Chinese military warned the Americans that this step “undermines the further development of relations between the armed forces of the two countries and … harms peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

In the light of the fact that China has repeatedly declared the possibility of using force to resolve the Taiwan issue, this protest by the Chinese military takes on a special meaning.

It is very significant that the American media reported on this major defense deal during the last visit of the PRC President Xi Jinping to Russia. .

In fact, China has now spoken with the United States in a language in which the Americans began to speak with Beijing even earlier. So, US National Security Advisor to the President John Bolton said in April that they would protect Taiwan from “provocations from China” in accordance with the 1979 Relations with Taiwan Law. This law obliges the US not only to provide Taipei with “defensive” weapons, but also to defend the island if China tries to use military force to restore its sovereignty over it.

These words came after a tough warning on January 2 of this year to Washington and Taipei. Xi Jinping called Taiwan’s attempt to come off as a “real catastrophe”. He promised that if Taiwan tried to declare “independence”, then military force would be used against “separatists” and hostile “external forces”, that is, the Americans. The PRC leader is convinced that the reunification of the country will not harm the legitimate interests of other states, including economic, in Taiwan, and will contribute to prosperity and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large.

It is also necessary to take into account one more moment, which irritates China and makes it act decisively. The fact is that time in the Taiwan issue does not work for Beijing. The longer Taiwan remains a separate state, the stronger its citizens will erode the feeling of belonging to a single country and one people, the deeper the roots of a purely local identity with a large dose of westernization. Another one or two generations, and the inhabitants of the island will actually consider it a separate country, and themselves – not Chinese, but “Taiwanese.”

Therefore, in fact, no one should be surprised not only by the fact that China announced the introduction of the first real sanctions against the United States, but also that in the foreseeable future, especially if the Americans succeed in depriving the Chinese of the benefits of bilateral trade, they will take the most decisive way for the Taiwan problem.

By Sergey Latyshev

Source: Katehon