An Idiot’s Guide to Destroying Your Country in Six Easy Steps

The United States of America seems to have a suicide wish as it wanders aimlessly down a continually narrowing path that can only lead to national ruin. Is this a premeditated act of self-annihilation or simply a series of foolish choices?

Before a nation can be effectively destroyed from within it is necessary first that it be owned lock, stock and barrel. An independent, freedom-loving people are less easily controlled than one that is effectively ball and chained, which brings us to the first step in the program.

Create a Central Bank

Beginning around 1910, representatives from the leading banking powerhouses – Morgan, Rockefeller, Rothschild, Warburg and Kuhn-Loeb – began meeting in secret at distant retreats, and not for the purpose of philandering with underage girls, mind you. No, these elitists had a totally different sort of crime up their sleeves, and that was to dominate the entire US banking system. And would it really surprise anyone that they succeeded? This was achieved by the passage of the Federal Reserve Act, signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on Dec. 23, 1913, which took away the constitutional power “to coin money, regulate the value thereof,” as enacted by the US Constitution.

As Antony C. Sutton summed up the dire situation in his book, The Federal Reserve Conspiracy, “Congress handed over all monetary powers to the Fed in 1913. The Fed is a private bank, owned by banks, and pays dividends on its shares owned only by banks. The Fed is a private Bankers’ Bank.”

Today, the power of ‘printing money’ rests with a private corporation. In fact, the Fed is not actually in the business of printing currency, which is handled by Treasury; instead, it creates bank deposits which are stored at the Fed. This ‘legal’ banking cartel, which can manipulate inflation at will, never has to deal with serious competition, least of all from the US government. Indeed, crotchety Uncle Sam depends on this institutionalized ‘lender of last resort’ for his money supply, which he must return – with excessive interest – thus guaranteeing America’s eternal indebtedness, or until the country simply goes broke.

There were many honorable politicians who fought stringently against the Federal Reserve, before and after the money monster came into being. One of the most memorable challenges came on February 12, 1917 from Senator Charles Lindbergh, who attempted to open articles of impeachment against the ‘conspirators’ of the Act.

Lindbergh accused a number of banking executives of conspiring with each other to “devise a means through social, political and other ways of strategy and by chicanery, to deceive the people of the United States, the Congress, and the President of the United States for the purpose and with the object to secure an act of Congress providing a new monetary and banking system …”

The entire congressional exchange, which is a fascinating read, can be found here.

Today, the problem of an outside agency regulating the US money supply remains as serious an issue as it was in Lindbergh’s day.

This month, Donald Trump harshly criticized the Fed, calling it the “most difficult problem” facing the nation. He was particularly incensed with the independent central bank keeping interest rates high, a move that other leaders before Trump have also expressed frustration over.

Is it too late to ‘end the fed,’ as former US Senator Ron Paul recommended in his 2009 book? Or will it continue to be business as usual for the bankers?

….As well as we are doing from the day after the great Election, when the Market shot right up, it could have been even better – massive additional wealth would have been created, & used very well. Our most difficult problem is not our competitors, it is the Federal Reserve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019

Open the Floodgates

Ever since the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, legislation that has single-handedly altered the face of America forever, the United States has become a cauldron, not a salad bowl, of cultural and ethnic differences. Once a nation largely comprised of European immigrants, that demographic is expected to become the minority in a few short decades. And the people just keep coming.

Today, it is automatically assumed that because America got its start as a ‘nation of immigrants’ that it is somehow expected to keep its doors open forever. We are expected to forever comply with the words of the poem, ‘The New Colossus’, written by the Jewish-American Emma Lazarus, engraved on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, which says:

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

It seems the shelf life of that verse expired a long time ago. California can barely take care of San Francisco, let alone America taking care of the world’s “wretched refuse.” Perhaps we would do better than to worry about some tarnished Civil War-era statues of dead Southern generals and think more about editing that plaque.

Yet mass legal migration into the country is no longer considered enough. Even the very concept of a border wall or fence has been derided as “racist,” a grand “monument to white supremacists,” by the radical left.

No nation can last forever when its front door is open to every stranger under the sun.

Push Feminism, the Pill and Abortion

In 1960, with the advent of reliable contraception known as “the Pill,” followed up later with nationwide Planned Parenthood abortion clinics, American society entered upon one of its greatest revolutions of all time. Women, now free to engage in noncommittal sexual relations without fear of unwanted pregnancy, celebrated their emancipation by, yes, entering the workforce. But since there were dishes piling up in the sink and hungry mouths to feed, newly radicalized feminists, seeing males as nothing more than nails that need constant pounding, demanded ‘equal rights’ across the board.

Needless to say, this overnight overhaul of longstanding social norms spelt disaster for the family unit. Divorce rates and single-parent households exploded as men and women, now more concerned with career advancement than marriage commitment, seemed more distant from each other than ever before.

Camille Paglia, the American ‘anti-feminist feminist’ academic, has critiqued that part of feminist ideology that has turned men and women into enemies at worst, strangers at least.

“At this point it’s turned into a neurosis,” Paglia said in a 2017 interview.

And just like that, the two most fundamental relations – that between man and woman – have become almost irreparably damaged, while the greatest victims are American society and the all-important family unit.

Supersize the military

No other nation state or empire in history has had a greater global military footprint than the United States. But that vast presence – with an estimated 800 bases in 80 countries worldwide – does not necessarily equate to power. In fact, it may be the ultimate source of weakness, the veritable Achilles heel of US strength.

At the pinnacle of its power, the Roman Empire stretched from the Atlantic Ocean all the way to the Euphrates River. Yet, as the Romans discovered the hard way, maintaining such an extensive network requires vast amounts of resources, both physical and financial. Today, whereas more isolationist countries, like Russia and China, have chosen not to travel abroad in search of monsters to destroy (with Russia’s decision to go after Islamic State in Syria as the notable exception), this has allowed them to maintain approximate parity with the US military, and despite the latter’s much higher rate of spending. It could be argued that the United States is too preoccupied with taking out “seven countries in five years,” to quote General Wesley Clark, that it risks falling behind on technological development.

To understand how much the US spends on its military, former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced on September 10, 2001 that the Pentagon could not trace over 2 trillion dollars in its coffers. How is that remotely possible? Considering that the US national debt now stands at 22.5 trillion dollars, Rumsfeld revealed a level of corruption – for what else could it be – that simply cannot be sustained over the long haul. And with the next financial crisis predicted to be possibly worse than the last, the most dramatic and unexpected effect from such an event could realistically be the US military going into a quick retreat across the planet for simple lack of resources. Whether that would be a blessing in disguise or the precursor to global pandemonium is anyone’s guess. In any case, to believe for a second that the United States can forever stay one step ahead of excessive spending and corruption just because it has a Central Bank to bail it out may prove to be the greatest fallacy of modern times.

Promote transgender lifestyles – to children

Personally, like most people, I’ve got no problem with people choosing whatever sexual lifestyle they desire. My only requirement is that they either keep it in the bedroom or get a hotel room. Pretty simple. In these days of sexual oversaturation, however, when the LBGTQ community has been designated an entire month to celebrate their sexual proclivities on the street, while the straight, child-producing majority is essentially ostracized and even linked to – wait for it – “white nationalists,” then it’s safe to say, ‘Houston, we’ve got a problem’.

Today, innocent children as young as five and six years old, still in kindergarten, are being exposed to discussions on transgender issues without their parents’ approval. In March, for example, the Washington Post reported – very supportively, by the way – that kindergarten students in Arlington, Virginia were told stories by a transgender advocate.

“I have a girl brain but a boy body. This is called transgender. I was born this way,” the advocate, Sarah McBride, read to the students from a storybook.

Is this really an appropriate topic of discussion for children, many of whom still believe in Santa Claus? My personal take is that this ‘education’ amounts to a form of pedophilia and should be outlawed across the country through federal legislation. After all, such incredibly complicated conversations would be considered risqué for many high schools, and even college students, to say nothing about kindergarten kids. Having written previously on this topic at length, I can avow that this is just the first stage of the madness. Next comes the chance that some misguided or confused child will get it into their head – possibly due to the subtle influence of something they’ve heard on television, from their parents or in the classroom – that they ‘identify’ with the opposite sex. Heaven forbid that a boy should play with a baby doll, or a girl participate in a game of football!

Now should the parents take their child to a counselor, it is now standard medical practice that the child not be provided psychotherapy. I repeat, not be provided psychotherapy. Instead, the medical practitioner must accept the child’s claim at face value that they really are the opposite sex. In fact, this is now law. This bit of mischief at the child’s expense is called “affirmative care,” despite the fact that nothing has been ‘affirmed’ at this point except that the medical community has lost its mind. From here the fun and games really begin.

“Once the teenage years begin, affirmative care means giving young people cross-sex hormones,” one mother, Elaine, said during a panel discussion on ‘transitioning,’ organized by the Heritage Foundation. “Girls as young as twelve are prescribed testosterone for lifetime usage, while boys are given estrogen. These are serious hormonal treatments that impact brain development, cardiovascular health and may increase the risk of cancer.”

Further ‘treatment’ involves puberty-blocking drugs, mastectomies, vaginal surgery and even fake penises; these are just some of the radical experimental methods being used on children with irreversible life-changing procedures.

Can a society that condones such inhumane treatment of its most vulnerable members survive? It is the opinion here that it cannot. Playing such mind games with impressionable children, and then attempting to turn them into the opposite sex with lifelong use of drugs, coupled with surgical procedures is the very definition of insanity. With all due respect for transgender people, children should not be introduced to questions of a sexual nature until they are considered legal adults.

Bury your national history over PC lunacy

The one inviolable aspect of every country is, or should be, its history. This documented record of accumulative deeds and acts, performed by various personalities, is the very foundation stone of any nation. Without it, the country will quickly lose its identity and purpose. Yet that is exactly what is being allowed to happen in the United States, where raw emotions are now king. Whatever alleged victim group screams the loudest over some alleged wrong is declared the winner in this never-ending Olympics of the Emotionally Impaired.

What is now happening is that American history is in the process of being rewritten according to the dictates of what is considered to be ‘politically correct’. Don’t believe it? You don’t need to watch Civil War statues tumbling into the dirt for proof. Just perform a quick Google search on ‘American inventors.’ What appears at the top, in the scrolling bar? Just two inventors of European ancestry are listed in the top ten. No Henry Ford, no Steve Jobs, no Wright Brothers, not even an Albert Einstein. That is no mistake. Yet the people at Google will blame it on the algorithms, of course, as if nobody has been performing searches for ‘Einstein’ or ‘Tesla’ or ‘Ford’ to warrant these individuals their rightful place in the selection. Is ‘machine learning’ really that stupid?

If there is an equivalent in America to Orwell’s ‘Ministry of Truth,’ that place would have to be Silicon Valley, where Liberal-oriented employees are quietly determining what is worthy of public attention and what is not. More often than not, it seems, the conservative right always gets the haircut. This internal slant has already been revealed by Google insiders, like James Damore, the former Google employee who circulated a memo describing the company’s “ideological echo chamber” that actively works to discriminate against conservatives, Whites and men.

More recently, Project Veritas, an investigative group of journalists led by James O’Keefe, captured a former Google executive admitting that the company is working to prevent another ‘Trump situation’ from occurring in 2020.

Today, with Google in the driver’s seat as far as the nation’s history, identity and future is concerned, it has the power to create whatever reality it sees fit. Increasingly, it seems the reality it is giving the American people no longer stands up to the facts. This power, perhaps more than any other, is enough to lead the country astray by simply forgetting who it is and what it stands for. After all, it only takes one generation to ‘reboot’ the national memory.

At that point, it’s game over, your country is history.

By Robert Bridge

Source: Strategic Culture