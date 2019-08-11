Must Watch: Financial Crime

Class War Films
Presents
FINANCIAL CRIME
In the phase of runaway “financialization”, American capitalists treat the economy, and the people who depend on it, as mere pieces in their own private game, a rigged game in which they also control practically all the chips. This is a form of extreme “socialism for the rich,” with the big wins going to the top 0.0001% manipulatng the markets, while ordinary citizens absorb all the risk and certainly all the losses.
First published on Feb 9, 2013
This video is about Financial Crime—of, by, and for our Predatory Capitalists
