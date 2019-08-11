Must Watch: Financial Crime

Class War Films

Presents

FINANCIAL CRIME

In the phase of runaway “financialization”, American capitalists treat the economy, and the people who depend on it, as mere pieces in their own private game, a rigged game in which they also control practically all the chips. This is a form of extreme “socialism for the rich,” with the big wins going to the top 0.0001% manipulatng the markets, while ordinary citizens absorb all the risk and certainly all the losses.

ClassWarFilms

First published on Feb 9, 2013

This video is about Financial Crime—of, by, and for our Predatory Capitalists