Omar, Tlaib, and the United States of Israel

I’m trying to remember when Israel wasn’t the fifty-first state. It receives my tax money and a blank check by the United States government to torture, ethnically cleanse, and murder Palestinians.

Israelis are apparently more important and cherished than Americans, who are here just to pay the bills and donate their children for the next war cooked up by the Israel-first neocons and their Demopublican allies in Congress. It is now approaching a time when criticizing Israel for its abhorrent behavior will be illegal, a punishable crime.

I’m not fond of the identity politics pushed by Rep. Omar and Tlaib. However, they are one hundred percent spot on about Israel.

Spot on 👌🏼



Rep. @IlhanMN says Israel is not an ally to America and is not a democracy. ✅



Omar goes even further, saying America should cut our foreign aid to Israel. ✅



Then she said Israel is occupying Palestinian land.. ✅ pic.twitter.com/mdrLYWOxwU https://t.co/HWaoTC7R5N — María ⏳ (@ml_maria_) August 20, 2019

Rep. Omar is absolutely correct. Israel is not a democracy. It is more accurately described as a racist apartheid state where the indigenous inhabitants are compared to “drugged cockroaches in a bottle” (Gen. Raphael Eitan) and “beasts walking on two legs” (Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin). Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir told Zionist settlers in 1988 that Palestinians must be “crushed like grasshoppers,” while Ehud Barak dismissed them as hungry crocodiles. For the leaders of Israel, Palestinians are not even human. They’re insects, reptiles.

This is not a problem or even a concern for our president, the geopolitical ignoramus and crude bully-boy buffoon Donald Trump, or for the majority of Congress, complicit in crimes against humanity and never miss a chance to praise racists who pretend to be our friends. In fact, the Zionists have nothing but contempt for the useful idiots in Congress.

"We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us." – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar https://t.co/fgO8SJUO2b — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 20, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahudidn’t know the cameras were rolling when he said,

“I know what America is. America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in [our] way.”

Most Americans are only vaguely aware of the vicious racism and religious intolerance practiced against the Palestinians. Zionists hate Islam and Christianity with equal vehemence. The state of Israel has passed laws discriminating against non-Jews. Only Jews have an exclusive right to national self-determination.

“The tragedy of the people of Palestine is that their country was ‘given’ by a foreign power to another people for the creation of a new state,” Bertrand Russell noted. “The result was that many hundreds of thousands of innocent people were made permanently homeless. With every new conflict, their numbers increased. How much longer is the world willing to endure this spectacle of wanton cruelty?”

Endure? The average American finances this cruelty. And now he or she is told it is “antisemitic” to criticize Israel and may be fined or imprisoned for the crime of organizing a boycott or speaking out (the latter is not fully criminalized yet like it is in much of Europe).

Finally, Trump has once again signaled he is more interested in the welfare of a small and vicious apartheid state. He has zero respect or regard for the people of Minnesota and Michigan, the voters who elected Tlaib and Omar. Maybe Trump believes the thousands of Americans who voted for Tlaib and Omar are terrorists and unworthy of consideration.

Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears. I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

This “relationship” with Israel is contributing to the demise of America. Not only is this “special relationship” smothering the Constitution, but it has also put the children or our children in hock to pay the tab for Israel’s wars against Iraq, Syria, and possibly before we know it Iran. None of these countries pose a threat to America. It’s not in our national security interest to attack them.

It is, however, in the interest of the fifty-first US state, Israel.

By Kurt Nimmo

Source: Another Day in the Empire