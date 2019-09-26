Media Disinformation and the Houthis

There is another twist in the Iran vs. Saudi Arabia narrative, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Houthis were never particularly close to the mullahs in Iran, a fact admitted by none other than Foreign Policy, an establishment magazine and website once owned by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (sic), and later the crown jewel of the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird, The Washington Post. The website is run by Democrat “humanitarian interventionists,” so a differing with the neocons is to be expected.
Until now, and apart from Tehran’s strong pro-Houthi rhetoric, very little hard evidence has turned up of Iranian support to the Houthis. There has been evidence of some small arms shipments and, likely, military advice from Hezbollah and Revolutionary Guard officers, who may have helped the Houthis in firing missiles into Saudi territory and targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, U.S. and British military and intelligence support to the Saudi-led coalition exceeds by many factors any amount of support the Houthis have received from Tehran.
The War Street Journal story seems to have an attribution issue. However, that’s not a problem for the neocons. They’re accustomed to telling lies and inventing fabrications prior to attacking their enemies, which are Israel’s enemies. The WSJ did its part, along with WaPo and NYT, to demonize Saddam Hussein, provide cover for the invasion of his country, and have him hanged. Ditto Muammar Gaddafi sodomized with a bayonet.
On Sunday, Mike Pompeo—Trump’s intrepid anti-Iran fanatic, “malignant manatee,” and secretary of state—took to Fox News to talk about the report.
Au contraire, Mr. Manatee—the “whole world” knows the “bad actor” is the United States in league with Israel and Saudi Arabia.
But then these guys just can’t help it, they’re serial liars and deceivers.
I would argue the corporate media is not gullible—it is complicit in war crimes.
Meanwhile, Pompeo—who admitted earlier this year he is a liar, cheater, and thief—is working closely with the medieval Wahhabi kingdoms and Princeling Mohammed Bone Saw to figure out a way to get a war going even as Trump stands on the brakes, fearing an election loss.
Finally, the war propaganda is becoming seriously bizarre. Here we have “Stop Extremism,” a group that is active on Twitter and Facebook, basically claiming the Houthis are responsible for the evolving humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
By Kurt Nimmo
Source: Another Day in the Empire