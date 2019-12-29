The Rewriting Of History In The Western World

The rewriting of history started already after World War II. Not on the scale as we experience today. Since the Internet, the people were “free” to search for their own “truth” after years of reading and watching the Mainstream Media (MSM). They figured out their own truth, maybe not always being the truth, but the freedom of exploring and finding their own truth was there. The MSM and mainly Western politicians became aware of this and are trying to censor the Internet, afraid of people finding out their own truth and most of all the fear of losing control over the people. They do this in a very manipulative way, think of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, by spreading their own MSM news and calling the Alternative News sites fake. So much for democracy and freedom of speech.

Wikipedia calls this Historical negationism meaning; In attempting to revise the past, illegitimate historical revisionism may use techniques inadmissible in proper historical discourse, such as presenting known forged documents as genuine, inventing ingenious but implausible reasons for distrusting genuine documents, attributing conclusions to books and sources that report the opposite, manipulating statistical series to support the given point of view, and deliberately mistranslating texts.

This is exactly what is going on these days. Children in secondary schools for instance, particularly in the Netherlands, are being taught in their history books that Libya, Syria, North Korea and Russia are totalitarian regimes, ruled by dictators, without the students being able to do their own research on the subject.

The rewriting of the Second World War is another rewriting of history. Recently, the EU Parliament (EP) adopted a resolutionon the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II entitled “On the Importance of European Remembrance for the Future of Europe.” They saidthat the Second World War, the most devastating war in Europe’s history, was started as an immediate result of the notorious Nazi-Soviet Treaty on Non-Aggression of 23 August, 1939, also known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. In other words, blaming Russia and putting them on the same level as Nazi Germany as being responsible for World War II, which is insane. Russia lost 26 million people in the war and liberated the notorious Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, yet in recent years, the Russians were not allowed to join the commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz despite it being done by the Russian army!

Another rewriting of history is the Syrian conflict. The majority of the European people are misinformed. They are sympathetic to the “rebels” despite them actually being terrorists consisting of groups “forbidden” by the EU such as Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra and many others like the Levant Front, who collaborated with the (US-made — Camp Bucca) ISIS. Assad and his government are the bad ones, the evil dictator, and the terrorists are glorified by them. The White Helmets are the “good” ones, the ones who want democracy, even though they’re actually a part of Al-Nusra. The world is upside-down.

The rewriting of European history is taking place before our eyes. Here in Europe, the feast of “Sinterklaas” in the Netherlands is discriminatory according to various groups so they change it without knowing the history of “Black Pete – Zwarte Piet”, or they change the name of Christmas into “Winter holiday” and the traditional Christmas markets in Germany and Austria become the Winter market. So politicians and MSM are actually telling us to “forget” our traditions because they are bad.

Also, the regular MSM wants us to forget that Europe was a Christian continent. Of course no one can deny the atrocities that happened in the name of Christianity like the Crusades to the Middle-East, the Witch hunt by the Catholic church or the inquisition which resulted in the migration of French Huguenots to the Netherlands, of which many, like myself, are descended from. But that’s the past, a lot of European countries learned from that and adopted the separation of church and state, but it doesn’t mean you have to deny Christianity. People should respect the history of their forefathers.

Conclusion

Maybe it’s all a pile of “mistakes” of the past policies of Western governments influenced by the ideology of the seventies and eighties and even nineties, to live and let live, but not be concerned about the decrease of their population, by introducing birth control (which is not bad in many cases), or letting in migrant workers, without telling them to learn the language and culture, or the elites who are glorifying capitalism and neglecting the social well-being of their own population. So with the decreased native population, Sweden is a good example, they need “workers” and migrants, which they get from their collaborating in the US illegal wars, thus shaping the future of Europe into a whole new society but without telling the history of the continent.

By Sonja van den Ende

Source: One World