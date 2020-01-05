Putin Reminds the West: Those Who Ignore History Are Doomed to Repeat it

President Putin recently stirred up a hornets nest by reminding the western nations of their own complicity in supporting the rise of Nazism long before the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was signed on August 23, 1939.

What was this hornets’ nest exactly?

Between December 19 and 24, Putin responded on several occasions to the dangerous revival of fascism sweeping across Europe by calling out the Polish Ambassador to Germany Józef Lipski (1934-1939) as “scum and an anti-Semitic pig, there is no other way of describing him… He shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic sentiment and moreover, he promised to erect a monument in Warsaw for the persecution of the Jewish people.”

Putin spoke these words largely to point out a major hypocrisy which has taken the form of a European Parliament Resolution which was introduced on September 17 calling for European states to officially recognize that the 1939 Russian-German non-aggression treaty (called the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact) was the singular cause of World War II! The current Polish government has proven to be one of the loudest supporters of this bill which is especially dangerous as it is also one of the most strategically-located NATO members hosting the anti ballistic missile (ABM) shield in its territory as part of the military doctrine of “Full Spectrum Dominance” under the Military Industrial utopians of NATO and the American deep state.

Putin reminded his listeners that true blame for the war should be found in those European powers that had already created non-aggression pacts with Hitler long before Russia, beginning with the 1938 Munich Agreement between France, England and Germany permitting the later to carve up Czechoslovakia. To this point, Putin said: “Let them read historical documents so that they can see that the Munich Agreement was signed in 1938: the leaders of key European countries – France and the United Kingdom – signed an agreement with Hitler to divide Czechoslovakia.”

The Russian leader went onto say “It is people like those who negotiated with Hitler – it is people like that who today are tearing down monuments to the liberating warriors, the Red Army soldiers who freed Europe and the European people from the Nazis.”

Putin’s reference to “tearing down monuments” pointed directly to Poland which has distinguished itself as the most enthusiastic annihilator of pro-Soviet WW2 monuments over the past 30 years. Since 1989, hundreds of such monuments have been torn down and although 200 still remain, their future is very questionable as anti-Russian sentiment has reached an all-time high. Other former Warsaw Pact nations which have followed suit in the destruction of pro-Russian monuments in recent years include the neo-Nazi ridden state of Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Now I’d add one more uncomfortable fact that Putin’s warnings have raised: Poland’s pro-Nazi ambassadorial stance and the pro-Nazi policies coming from England and France were not unique in the years preceding WW2. The fact is that eugenics as a racist quasi-science had attained a near religious adherence across much of the western political and scientific establishment of the west during the 1920s and 1930s with leading adherents across England such as Sir Winston Churchill, British Fascists Sir Oswald Mosley and King Edward VIII boasting the importance of the “purification of the race”.

Churchill had called Mussolini “the greatest lawgiver among men” in 1933 and in 1938 stated “were England to suffer a national disaster she should pray to God to send a man of the strength of mind and will of an Adolph Hitler”.

France’s Vichy regime had embraced eugenics under the leadership of rabidly anti-Semitic Field Marshall Petain who was all too happy to collaborate with the Nazis at the first opportunity. It is too easily forgotten that even Germany’s sterilization laws were modeled on American and Canadian eugenics laws that had already been active for decades. It’s a bit of an uncomfortable embarrassment for the west that Rockefeller/Carnegie Foundations had poured money into Western Universities and German Universities alike since 1912 in a bid to legitimize the “science of racial purification” which was really just a cover for “population control”.

Lastly, let’s not forget that the same Wall Street and City of London Banks which today are pushing for a global fascist world government had enthusiastically poured fortunes into fascist war coffers during the decade preceding WWII.

So when Putin calls out the hypocrisy of western nations blinded by the lessons of their past, he is not so much concerned about the past, in as much as he knows that those who ignore their true history, are doomed to repeat it.

By Matthew Ehret

Source: Strategic Culture