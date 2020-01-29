The Big Picture: The Empire Of Banks (II)

Read the Part I here

The original color revolution

As a few years went on, Rothschild and his Illuminati bunch became much more creative. Under Louis XVI, France was a strong power, independent from the British Empire. In 1785, a strange but very fortunate incident revealed the details of a daring plot. A messenger named Lanze was struck by lightning and killed in the town of Ratisbon. When Bavarian officials examined the content of his horse saddlebags, they discovered the existence of the Order of the Illuminati for the first time, but also found a plan detailing the steps to the upcoming French Revolution. Soon after, the Illuminati’s were kicked out of Bavaria, whose authorities sent warnings throughout every major European state about the elite secret society, but they were ignored.

Thanks to a lightning strike and a few books that came after, some very interesting details are available for us today, to understand how Illuminati’s and Freemasons fomented the French Revolution, which was the very first «color revolution» of history; that’s when the population is manipulated through Machiavellian fabrications to annihilate a government that will not submit to private banking. Nowadays, it’s the top specialty of the CIA; that’s how the agency engineered the Arab Spring in 2011, Maidan in Ukraine in 2014, and again recently, the toppling of Evo Morales in Bolivia.

At the time of the famous original Freemason reunion in 1773, Louis-Philippe d’Orléans was the President of the Grand Orient, and he was funding the Jacobins, whom had bought most of the grain production in 1789 to create a food shortage, promptly blamed on the widely despised Queen Marie-Antoinette through medias and rumors, causing the flint of revolt. On July 13, a Swiss banker Freemason of the Lausanne Orient, Perregaux, opened the armories of the Invalides, and started arming the poor people with rifles that he would later buy back for 30 cents apiece, to disarm the population after the Revolution. That same banker would also fund the coup to put Napoleon in power in 1799, which led to the creation of the central Bank de France that Perregaux started running in 1800, with the exclusive privilege of France’s monetary creation. Right after the initial revolution, France declared war against Austria and Prussia for no apparent reason, a hint that they were working for the sole profit of private warmongering bankers.

If the first part of the French Revolution was a documented Illuminati machination, the second wasn’t. A few French leaders like Robespierre didn’t want to give away their country to foreign banks and they became merciless, by chopping the heads of most traitors under the guillotine’s bloody blade. Illuminati’s and Freemasons together reversed again the fate of France, and lead the people to think that Robespierre was the traitor. Two admirals surrendered the Mediterranean fleet on August 28th 1793 to England, then Robespierre was arrested and guillotined. Napoleon ended up in charge after a coup in 1799, to the pleasure of bankers who would fund him to rampage Europe. But guess what? When Napoleon invaded Prussia and Hesse-Hanau, Prince William IX was able to flee with all of his money that would end up in Rothschild’s hands after the death of the Prince. The plan for the French Revolution worked perfectly, and allowed the plotters to stop the Catholic church from collecting taxes, as well as creating favorable new banking laws through the new nation’s constitution, rid of monarchy.

Napoleon destroyed Europe and forced everyone to keep funding armies, resulting in enormous debts for countries such as Italy, Austria and Germany. Of course, private bankers were there to help them out of their misery, in exchange of a few privileges concerning their central banks and money supplies.

Evil finance genius in action

When in 1811 the 20-year charter of the First Bank of the United States was up, the James Madison government decided not to renew it. Madison had been opposing his former friend Hamilton in the creation of the First Bank, which gave to foreign private bankers the control of the American economy. These combined events triggered yet another war in North America in 1812. While the Rothschild family was barking that the young country should be brought back to colonial status, they were funding the British effort in Canada. The whole idea behind the 1812 War was to bankrupt the US that had to fight 10 000 British soldiers that sprung from Canada, despite the initial bid by American troops to stem down the war across the Canadian border.

It’s very interesting to note that at the same time, Napoleon was being used as a Rothschild-funded proxy to invade Russia, which like France a few years back had supported the American Revolutionary war, although in a more diplomatic fashion. The role of Russia throughout history is fascinating for many reasons, the main one being it’s fierce stubbornness to remain free of any international banking system. Such an invasion by Napoleon is incriminatory evidence about the crusade led by the little self-proclaimed French Emperor. In 1822, Czar Alexander even banned Freemasonry from Russia, knowing full well what these rat nests were up to.

Andrew Jackson, the Commander who won the Battle of New Orleans in the closing days of the 1812 War, perfectly knew was he was up against. In 1816, Rothschild’s got what they wanted through the implementation of a 20-year charter on the Second Bank of the United States, which was a compromise to end the war by the indebted young country, with a reduced involvement for European bankers who had to manoeuver through American banks and agents such as George Peabody. Nonetheless, no compromise of leaving even part of the US money supply in private hands was acceptable for Andrew Jackson, who would run his presidency campaign of 1832 under the slogan «Jackson and no Bank!»

In 1815, the House of Rothschild money-machine was very busy and that’s a euphemism. The 5 sons of Amshel were supplying gold, both to Wellington’s British army and Napoleon’s French army, their usual policy of funding both sides of wars, since wars are generators of risk-free debts. At the time, British bonds were called «consuls», traded on the floor of the stock exchange. Thanks to horseback-riding messengers and pigeons, Nathan Mayer Rothschild knew how the battle was developing on the fields of Waterloo before anyone else, and he instructed all his workers on the floor to start selling consuls to cause a panic on traders, while spreading the rumor that Wellington was losing. This pushed every other trader to start selling, and the consuls’ value plummeted deeply and quickly. Then Nathan discreetly instructed his agents to purchase all the consuls they could get. When news finally arrived that the British had actually won the war, the consuls value sky-rocketed, leaving Rothschild with a return of approximately 20 times-over his investment. This gave him complete control over the British economy and money supply in the financial center of the world, The City, both heart and brain of the colonial empire. England was forced to set up a new central Bank, privately controlled by none other than Nathan Mayer Rothschild. According to EC Knuth in «Pawns in the game»:

The Bank of England is in effect a sovereign world power, for this privately owned institution is not subject to regulation or control in the slightest degree by the British Parliament. A succinct outline of this situation appears in the Encyclopedia Americana under «Great Britain Banking.» This privately owned and controlled institution functions as the great balance wheel of the credit of the world, able to expand or contract credit at will, and is subject only to the orders of the City; the City dominated by the fortune of the House of Rothschild and the policies of the House of Rothschild.

Through a similar scheme of manipulating loans and bonds in France after the disastrous defeat of Waterloo, Salomon and James Rothschild men sold all of their bonds to cause a panic in 1818, and then stepped in to take control of the money supply and the central Bank of France. Salomon founded his private bank in Vienna in 1820, where he took over the Austrian economy by funding government military operations, much like what Carl did in Naples, Italy. So, by 1820, the 5 sons of Rothschild had in their private hands the control of most of the central banks of Europe and the USA, and near absolute control over money supply of these countries. England, Holland, France, Belgium, Italy and Germany started colonizing the planet, to politically dominate every nation of the world and loot their resources. Between 1848 and 1860, the British Empire had colonized about a quarter of the planet. If the idea had shaped in 1773, it took about 50 years of conspiracies and many wars to align all the pieces on the Rothschild chessboard.

In 1828, the maxim of the family was adopted from a citation that supposedly was from Mayer Amschel: «Allow me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who writes the laws.»

Two patriotic presidents

As promised, President Andrew Jackson terminated the Second Bank of the United States in 1836, after a failed attempt to kill him by Richard Lawrence, who confessed that he was «in touch with the powers in Europe». With this exceptional nationalist move, the President infuriated the Rothschild family that was mostly pulled out of the US public affairs for a long time, pushing it to work hard to get back in the American game. It wouldn’t be until the foundation of the Federal Reserve in 1914, that could have been spiritually baptized the «Third Bank of the United States», that they would be back on top, to loot American citizens of their earnings by creating their money at their expense, with interests. But between 1836 and 1914, Rothschild and the other European banking families tried different schemes to submit the US economy to the British colonial Empire. In fact, the Second World War would become payback to these never ending relentless evil plans.

A portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office

Indeed, the main event was the American Civil war, created yet again through a number of standard Rothschild manipulations and schemes. For starter, Albert Pike, the most influential American Freemason in the 19th century founded the Ku Klux Klan to foam up racism amongst the population and make sure that slavery remained legal all the way down to Central American countries. The «Illustrated University History of 1878» says that by 1860, the Southern states were swarming with British agents, conspiring with local politicians to work against the interests of the United States. Their carefully sown propaganda slowly developed into open rebellion and resulted in the secession of South Carolina on December 29, 1860. The Civil War was on.

Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated on March 4th 1861 as President. He immediately ordered a blockade on Southern ports, to cut off supplies that were pouring in from Europe. The funding of the Confederates greatly came from England and France through «Cotton bonds» and Confederate bonds that Rothschild’s banks were vastly buying. We also know through the mythic «Confederate Treasure» disappearance that the Jefferson Davis government had been granted up to 500 000 dollars worth in gold coins by James Mayer de Rothschild, whom controlled the Bank de France, to finance the Southern army. In December 1861, large numbers of British, French and Spanish troops poured into Mexico in defiance of the Monroe Doctrine. This, together with widespread European aid to the Confederacy strongly indicated that the British Crown was preparing to enter another American war.

In 1863, after numerous military setbacks, the outlook for the North and the future of the Union was bleak. Lincoln appealed to the Crown’s perennial enemy, Russia, for assistance. Lincoln knew that Czar Alexander II was having the same problems with the Rothschild’s that were trying to set up a central bank in Russia, so he sent him a formal request for help. When the envelope containing Lincoln’s urgent appeal arrived, Alexander II weighed it unopened in his hand and stated: «Before we open this paper or know its contents, we grant any request it may contain.» The Czar sided with Lincoln, issuing orders that if either England or France tried to intervene to help the Confederates, Russia would consider such action a personal declaration of war. But the Czar did more than a simple warning; in «Empire of the City», author E.C. Knuth wrote:

Unannounced, a Russian fleet under Admiral Lisovski, steamed into New York harbor on September 24, 1863, and anchored there, the Russian Pacific fleet, under Admiral Popov, arrived in San Francisco on October 12. Of this Russian act, Gideon Wells said: They arrived at the high tide of the Confederacy and the low tide of the North, causing England and France to hesitate long enough to turn the tide for the North.

The Russian Fleet, Commanded by Admiral Lisovski, Now in New York Harbor. Harpers Weekly, 1863

There would be no Rothschild-funded fleet involved in the Civil war.

President Lincoln desperately needed money to pay for the Union soldiers and asked many Rothschild-related American banks for help, where he was told that any loan to the North would draw interests between 24 and 36%; rates that you will only see today on your credit cards. Of course, Lincoln refused to indebt his people through obvious theft and opted to print «greenbacks», a true national currency guaranteed by the state. In all, 450 million dollars were printed, gaining value with each battle victory of the North, and dropping with military defeats, since the value of the greenback was solely based on the confidence of the people. This genuine US currency could’ve lasted long after the Civil war, but history sealed its fate. British-ruled Canada’s connections with the Confederacy are well documented in official history, and John Wilkes Booth may even have planned his Lincoln assassination of April 1865 a few months earlier, during meetings in Montreal with Confederate spies and Southern sympathizers. After the war, greenbacks were quickly bought back and never heard of again, except as a collector’s item. The establishment newspaper Timesof London stated in 1865:

German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck

If that mischievous financial policy which had its origin in the North American Republic should become indurated down to a fixture, then that government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debts and be without a debt (to the international bankers). It will become prosperous beyond precedent in the history of the civilized governments of the world. The brains and wealth of all countries will go to North America. That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.

In 1876, German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck stated that «The division of the United States into two federations of equal force was decided long before the civil war by the high financial power of Europe. These bankers were afraid that the United States, if they remained in one block and as one nation, would attain economical and financial independence, which would upset their financial domination over the world.»

Now, that statement was far beyond a clue of what would come a few decades later: it was utter prophecy.

to be continued

References:

1. The Money Power (2012) featuring 1958 Pawns in the Game by William Guy Carr and 1943 E.C. Knuth’s Empire of the City.

2. The Complete History Of The Freemasonry And The Creation Of The New World Order – Alexander Light

3. J.-F. Perregaux, un banquier suisse au Panthéon – 24 heures

4. Maximilien De Robespierre et la Révolution Française – A Henri Guillemin conference on February 1970

5. The House of Rothschild (Secrets of the Federal Reserve) – Eustace Mullins

6. The Dot On the I In History: Of Gentiles and Jews – a Hebrew Odyssey – Michael B. Hammer

7. The Rothschilds & The Civil War – Des Griffin (from ‘Descent Into Slavery’)

By Sylvain Laforest

Source: Oriental Review