Trump Regime Hostility Toward Palestinians

Trump supports privileged interests in the US and Israel exclusively.

Dismissive toward ordinary people everywhere, he’s been hostile toward long-suffering Palestinians throughout his tenure — in deference to Israel and Zionist ideologues infesting his regime.

His no-peace, no-self-determination annexation scheme, drafted by the Netanyahu regime, represents his ultimate insult to millions of Palestinian victims of Israeli apartheid viciousness.

Earlier, he cut over $300 million in UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) aid, providing vital services for millions of Palestinian refugees.

Under the so-called Taylor Force Act, US funds to Palestinians were cut by the amount the PLO pays to families of Palestinian political prisoners, individuals falsely called “terrorists” by the Netanyahu regime.

Separately, Trump cut $200 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians – funds to be used for so-called “high priority projects elsewhere,” according to the State Department.

The Trump and Netanyahu regimes are complicit in waging undeclared war against defenseless Palestinians, falsely blaming US/Israeli high crimes on Hamas and other resistance groups.

Trump closed the PLO office in Washington and US consulate in Jerusalem representing its interests — all of the above done because Palestinians haven’t unconditionally surrendered to unacceptable US/Israeli demands.

Essential services in blockaded Gaza are lacking because of inadequate humanitarian aid — including for medical and sanitation facilities, along with virtually everything else needed for health and well-being.

US and Israeli ruling authorities are the enemy of the Palestinian people — more than ever by Trump/Netanyahu viciousness against them.

The Trump regime’s FY 2021 budget excludes funding for Palestinian security services, while including so-called Diplomatic Progress funds — intended for administering the Trump/Netanyahu no-peace/annexation scheme.

According to the State Department, part of the US budget for this purpose could go for the PLO to continue serving as Israel’s enforcer — against the rights and welfare of millions of Palestinians.

Funding for this purpose is the only US aid not eliminated by Trump regime hardliners.

In response to the Trump/Netanyahu annexation scheme, Israeli installed Palestinian president/longtime collaborator with the Jewish state Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cease providing security services for Tel Aviv — a hollow threat.

He lied like countless times before. Security services continue as long as funded.

Ruling Fatah party central committee member Tawfiq al-Tirawi confirmed it, adding:

“Stopping security coordination is the last card in the hands of the Palestinian Authority, and it will be the beginning of the end.” “Yasser Arafat was put under siege…when he stopped security coordination” — and was poisoned to death by Israel, Abbas installed to replace him.

The Middle East eye quoted 20-year-old Palestinian student Abdulrahman Alawi, saying:

“The PA continues to persecute every person that resists the occupation, and arrests those it suspects of doing so, and then says that it wants to stop security coordination, in contradictory and unconvincing speeches” by Abbas and his cronies, adding:

He told the Arab League that “he doesn’t believe in the armed struggle and expressed willingness to establish a demilitarized state – which are clauses within the US-Israeli plan and its goals.”

Abbas knows the lesson of Arafat. Disobey Israel and risk the same fate.

According to the Addameer human rights organization, PA security forces arrest and brutally interrogate activist Palestinians in service to Israel, including torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

Abbas long ago lost the trust of most Palestinians. Days after the Trump/Netanyahu scheme was unveiled, CIA director Gina Haspel met with Majed Faraj in Ramallah, head of PA intelligence.

According to Palestinian academic Abdel Sattar Qassem, “(i)f there were no security services provided by the PA to Israel, the PA would have collapsed a long time ago.”

“It remains in existence for the sake of Israel’s security interests.”

“The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has entrapped us with security coordination…”

New Palestinian leadership is needed, he stressed — what Israel won’t allow by free, fair and open elections.

In one form or other, funding for Palestinian security services will continue as long as Israeli collaborators like Abbas are around.

By Stephen Lendman

Source: Stephen Lendman