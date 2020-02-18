Trump Policy Wangle in Munich: Human Beings Reduced to Smelly Sauce

US officials at the Munich Security Conference are warning the Syria Civil War may soon flood Europe with refugees. The unnamed United States geopolitical geniuses must have meant to say “again,” but somehow this escaped the Washington Examiner journalist reporting. All we know for sure is that the official was “senior” and that he or she said these new refugees would be “spewed onto Europe.”

“We have the power to make this the best generation of mankind in the history of the world or make it the last.”- John F. Kennedy

This is the tone of narrative from my country nowadays. Human beings are now something to be “spewed” onto their fellow human beings, and Russia is to blame. Excuse me “spewed,” I just cannot get over that. Who trains these people? That’s my first question. My second is, “Why are American decisionmakers always putting the cart before the horse these days?” Check this from Munich:

“Millions of Syrian refugees could soon flee for Europe to escape Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Russian-backed assault on the last major rebel holdout in the country.”

People, even Wikipedia has a better grasp on what’s going on in Syria than the security-minded psychopaths in Munich. According to the quasi-encyclopedia of my old friend Jimmy Wales:

Naturally, nowhere in these discussions can you find a mention of just who started the Syria mess in the first place. America and allies act as if Arab Spring were some organic uprising beamed down from a cosmic source deep inside some other galaxy far, far, away. Meanwhile, any homeless American veteran with a tin cup and pencils to sell knows spontaneous upheavals in Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, Tunisia, and Bahrain in 2011 were set ablaze by “you know who.” Now that these seasonal changes have destroyed the lives of millions, for Spring flowers are blossoming in Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, and Lebanon. Let’s get real, shall we?

The governments in power before the so-called “Arab Spring” did not pour gas on themselves and light a box of matches. Some external force was at work. But who were these forces?

It is said that the first specific use of the term Arab Spring as used to denote the events we’re discussing began with the American political journal Foreign Policy. Al Jazeera claimed back in 2011 that the Arab Spring was “part of a US strategy of controlling [the movement’s] aims and goals” and directing it towards western-style liberal democracy. We also know that many of the activists spread throughout these diverse countries once took part in programs sponsored by the US-funded National Endowment for Democracy.

So, connecting the dots in between the desired effect, the organization of radicals in favor of regime change, the inflaming of socio-economic issues via sanctions and other US policies, a huge propaganda push, and special forces boots on the ground tells us the “side” with the most to gain from upheaval. The west caused these crises. The west sent refugees scrambling to Europe. The west lit the fire underneath the teakettle. And now the west is blaming Russia for starting the whole mess. Our governments also accuse the Russians of leveraging the power of social media to disrupt America and other nations. When in fact, it was United States actors training “insurgents” to use Facebook and Twitter to ignite protests. One poll told of nine out of ten Egyptians and Tunisians saying they used Facebook to organize protests and spread awareness.

This was back in 2011, years before the New York Times and a horde of western mainstream media accused Russia of meddling in social media. And again, the powers that be in my country put the cart before the horse in proclaiming it is Russia that masters the internet of people and things. Unfortunately, those of us who have mastered the internet know full well who started this dog and pony show. Take the document “Webeaucracy: The Collaborative Revolution” October of 2010, (which you can no longer view) by US Homeland Security’s Jonathan Stevens, for instance. The thesis shows, for one thing, that agencies of the United States government were light years ahead of the Russians (and probably the Chinese) in figuring out something known as distributed collective consciousness. I don’t want to dive into this rabbit hole here, but suffice it to say, my Russian colleagues were just figuring out Twitter and Instagram existed back in 2010. They were busy copying Google with Yandex (2012), and Facebook with VK (2007), and not aiming to take over American social media.

All traces of Jonathan Stevens’s research are gone now. On a Medium post recently he pointed to his own Wikipedia page about Webeaucracy, and this page has also been deleted. In fact, for someone so knowledgeable about the psychology of the internet and leveraging its processes, it’s amazing to me to discover Stevens has disappeared as well. My point is, the refugee and human suffering catastrophe the world is dealing with is not Russia, Iran, and China tugging at the strings. The horse pulling this cart is the United States, as usual. Take this story from Zack Beauchamp at Vox. It tells a candid story of the former President Bush unleashing a catastrophe on us by creating ISIS and blowing apart any chance of peace in the Middle East in the foreseeable future. And this is the whole nutshell. You see, the “War on Terror” and “Arab Spring” are not two separate entities. This is an ongoing policy of disruption and weakening of the states surrounding the state of Israel. The wider implications involve the “Great Game” and the suppression of Russia and China, but as far as Europe being swamped in refugees? That part is about controlling America’s allies and NATO. This is too deep for one article too, but my point is well made.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is all set to throw outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel under the bus for doing exactly what the Anglo-European elites wanted her to do. Now they blame her for Brexit and more, while the United States and Israel pretend to be firefighters or innocents, depending on who’s doing the talking. We set the Arab world on fire. We instigated almost every regime change uprising of the last forty years. We cause a pandemic of misery with our endless measures to maintain control.

And somehow, magically, the Russians are the ones causing the world the pain? Excuse me, but the Russians are doing all they can just to survive the onslaught of globalist domination. Russia is the big prize, the next in line for some “seasonal” changes imposed by the real perpetrators. And NO, human beings are not some slimy sauce being “spewed” onto the good people of Europe, Mr. Mike Pompeo. Your callous dogma smears good Americans, sir.

By Phil Butler

Source: New Eastern Outlook