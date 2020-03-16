Coronavirus End Game: The Economic Crisis & Roll Out of the New Digital Financial System

In this report, Spiro Skouras recaps the events leading up to the current global coronavirus outbreak, while looking ahead at the looming financial crisis and how the virus will likely be blamed, providing cover for the crimes committed by the central bankers.

Spiro also analyzes the potential outcomes of the current situation, which includes a major step towards a cashless society and global governance, as the current crisis seems to be playing right into the hands of the central bankers and the United Nations.

By Spiro Skouras
Source: Activist Post

