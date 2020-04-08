It Only Took Retaliation Threats for Trump to Break India’s Multipolar Faction

India’s multipolar “deep state” faction was defeated by Trump without a fight after he threatened to vaguely retaliate against the country for its prior refusal to export hydroxychloroquine to the US upon his earlier request, which shows just how weak the wannabe “superpower” really is that its much-touted years-long official policy of “multi-alignment” could be broken by just a few words from the American President.

***

Making America Great Again At India’s Expense

Trump scored yet another victory in his quest to “Make America Great Again” after his vague threat to “retaliate” against India if it didn’t lift its earlier ban on hydroxychloroquine successfully pressured his country’s “junior partner” in South Asia to reverse its course and thus dishonorably throw away its much-touted years-long official policy of “multi-alignment”. India previously banned the export of this promising drug that Trump believes is America’s solution to the dilemma that his “deep state” forced him into over the past month of choosing between the continued closure of his country’s economy out of an abundance of caution to save lives or its gradual reopening at the possible expense of his people’s safety, as explained in the author’s analysis from yesterday about “Hydroxychloroquine & The Hybrid War On Trump’s America“. India’s public reasoning for restricting the export of this pharmaceutical product was to ensure that its people have enough of it if need be, which is sensible enough, but its authorities quickly changed their mind once Trump made it clear that he’ll do whatever he must in order to guarantee that his own people have reliable access to it too.

Meet The New Emperor Of India

Reacting to the news that India won’t sell this supposed “wonder drug” to America despite Trump having previously spoken about this with Prime Minister Modi, the President told reporters the following:

“I don’t like that decision. I didn’t hear if that was his decision. I know he stopped it for other countries. I would be surprised if he would, because India does very well with the United States, for many years they’ve been taking advantage of the United States on trade…If [Modi] doesn’t allow it, that would be okay. But of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?”

Less than a day later, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters that his country changed its mind and will thus lift its prior export ban on hydroxychloroquine:

“We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter.”

And just like that, Trump’s vague threats of retaliation defeated India’s multipolar “deep state” faction without a fight, proving just how subservient the Modi government is to his demands.

The Wannabe “Superpower” Is Really Just America’s “Super Poor” Servant In South Asia

India fashions itself a wannabe “superpower” but in reality it’s still “super poor”, both in terms of its people’s generally atrocious living standards and also when it comes to its political will to oppose one of the world’s actual superpowers, the US. This was on full display earlier in the year during Trump’s visit to India where he succeeded in completing that country’s geopolitical pivot towards the US following the agreement that both parties clinched for creating a so-called “comprehensive global strategic partnership”. It was only natural then that India would bend to the “Emperor’s” demands that it reverse its export ban on hydroxychloroquine after it voluntarily subjugated itself to being his servant in South Asia, all for the sake of attracting Western companies that intend to re-offshore their operations from China and to supposedly “contain” Beijing with American military backing. As regards India’s highly publicized purchase of S-400s despite the US’ CAATSA sanctions threats, that’s just a manufactured drama for maintaining New Delhi’s illusion of “multi-alignment” since the US knows that these Russian missile can greatly contribute to their joint cause of “containing” China.

Concluding Thoughts

At this point, it’s irrelevant to discuss the influence that India’s multipolar “deep state” faction has on the formulation of that country’s policies after Trump just defeated them with nothing more than just a few words. The geopolitical principle that those figures hold dear had been broken by none other than their elected leader after he earlier submitted to becoming the “Emperor’s” servant in South Asia and then subsequently “walked the walk” by obediently complying with his master’s demands by removing his country’s export ban on hydroxychloroquine despite being unable to guarantee that his own people will have enough of this potential “wonder drug” if need be. It’s unclear at the time of writing whether Trump followed up behind the scenes by specifying exactly what kind of retaliation he had in mind if his junior partner didn’t obey his dictates or if India was just so scared by what he publicly said that it knew better than to defy him, but the conclusion is crystal clear, and it’s that there’s no longer any plausible doubt that the country’s government is more loyal to America than to the subjects of their own hoped-for “Hindu Rashtra” after they decided to endanger their own people’s lives just to save Americans’ during these desperatedays of World War C.

By Andrew Korybko

Source: One World