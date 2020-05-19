What In The World Is COVID -19/SARS-CoV-2?: A Geopolitical & Monetary Perspective

When people are referring to an “emperor with no clothes” scenario, they mean that most people are being suck-up toadies and are collectively denying the truth of the situation. So it takes one person with the guts, or naivete, to speak the truth and blast through the lies.

***

I will try to be naive to give an honest explanation using the combined knowledge that I have. I have explained the general reality of the subject in my previous article, its relation to the current colder war status of the superpowers with the global US-led monetary system, as the world is plunging into an inevitable World War 3 in the near future. The knowledge of history and geopolitics may refer to this upcoming global event as the Thucydides Trap.

Game Over

The US dollar collapsed on March 13, 2020, as the result of the black gold or petrodollar war with Russia and China, which both eventually can break off the status of the USD as the world’s reserve currency that is pegged to the world’s oil supply. There is no global demand for the dollar as the currency to buy oil anymore. Financially, the US cannot finance itself or plunder from the world, in which the US may print itself endless dollars as long as the world needs it to buy oil, or inn other words, having everybody else pay for the US’ expenses. That leverage is gone and Washington has to rely on its domestic economy capability, the taxpayers, in order to finance itself. But the US has no more gold in its reserves to cover the already amounting unpayable debt. How to see this? You’ll find the ordinary Americans would need three jobs just to pay the bill, so the fiat dollar has also collapsed in its own yard. What will be next?

Washington is undergoing a situation that is similar with Nazi Germany during the outbreak of World War II. But if we look at US debt that is a vast as the universe, it is certainly the greatest of all economic depressions that ever happened on earth. Nevertheless, to refer it as a depression would be faulty. A hyperinflation without any gold backing in the monetary system is literally slavery. It would only survive for a period of time as long as the masses didn’t realize what had happened until they got a mountain of paper or digital money but it doesn’t have any purchasing power at all. Hitler described it as such, “Through clever and constant application of propaganda, people can be made to see paradise as hell, and also the other way round, to consider the most wretched sort of life as paradise.”

The downfall is the collapse of both the country and the nation from within. People will revolt, or participate in a mass exodus out of the country, because society has formed government to be free and just in rights and in the economy. Hitler solved this by suggesting to the Reichbank that hyperinflation can eventually be stopped by adding the gold of the conquered nations. Well, that means war.

The Ghost Virus

The bankers and the government cannot say that the banking system has failed for the above-mentioned reason. Such is the case of previous monetary collapses. Hence, SARS-CoV-2 is the bankers’ coup and the blood is on the hospitals’ beds. What situation could be better for preventing a bank run and conducting the repurchasing operation or bank bail out, during which time there would not be much money in the banks and ATMs, other than the stay-at-home measure? Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, the Eurasian continent, their economies are rising. SARS-CoV-2 cannot be described as anything other than a US biological weapon launched at its rivals and even its allies that pivoted to its nemeses. The US wants everybody else to suffer a collapse, rendering their economic achievements null and void as the dictated lockdowns harm national economies and globalization alike. To be specific, the form of globalization pursued by the Chinese, Russians, and Europeans. This carries with it the threat of economic and social suicide. However, the US’ intentions towards its own population are very clear. As Hitler put it, the economy is for the able-bodied only. Nimrod, Pharaoh, and Herod would likely say, “We cannot feed everybody, reduce the population of the slaves!” History was a bloody economic index? Thus we will see reckless measures in the US and UK, a course certain of domestic mass killing.

But for those across the ocean, it is clearly a biological attack. We are now talking in a military terminology of nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare. It can be traced back to the Spanish Influenza or H1N1, the pandemic that broke out before and during World War I and which led to the Great Depression. The exact strain developed and evolved to H5N1, the bird influenza, then to MERS and SARS. Doesn’t that make you curious?

Isn’t it both mysterious and mystifying to see that US medical agencies cannot really find a cure for HIV as it took life in the US and is even still around to this very day? Really? On the contrary, Russia and China have confirmed that they’ve discovered countermeasures for stopping the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 with antibodies and vaccines which will be distributed in within next two month.

This is a biological strike conducted in broad daylight, not during a real war, and it has targeted the innocent population of the world. In this perspective, the Russians and Chinese will not restart their economies at the fullest extent until and unless they have the capability to manufacture of both antibodies and vaccines as countermeasures against any type of viral attack just in case there is the possibility of a second strike against them.

The Coronavirus Burns Out

There is a change of policy in mitigating the pandemic in Europe, from originally following the US-influenced international dictates to nowadays learning the Chinese and Russians measures. Particularly, these are the use of blood plasma that contains the antibodies of coronavirus survivors and the promotion of passive immunization. This type of treatment is being opposed by narrow-minded and corrupt government officials, international organizations, intellectuals, and presstitutes alike. The Zionist-globalists that dictate US policy and now still trying to dictate the world’s can put that in their pipe and smoke it. Europe will gradually lift the lockdown this month, and Russia as well. And China is eager to get globalization back on track. The technology of virology is not only Bill Gate’s domination anymore. He might also have noticed that the God-given human natural immune system, if properly maintain by consuming healthy food, will ensure a person’s invincibility to any kind of virus and make them capable of donating antibodies to others.

If the unbitten Snowden and Assange bait is causus bellum or reason for war with Russia just like the so-called Russiagate was, then Washington’s present blame game of “Chinesevirus” is such for China. The US has confiscated a trillion dollars of China’s sovereign funds in the US and is readying to further escalate its hostile measures.

Pelosi’s E-Wallet

The IMF joined the feast by offering a massive COVID-19 relief fund. For your understanding, IMF loans always come with conditions that would further downgrade and weaken its recipients. The privatization of national companies and the sovereign status of the central bank for example? Here comes a vaccine inside of a chip the size of a grain of rice to be implanted in humans? The IMF would suggest that? Maybe if a second pandemic outbreak occurs, your country will be safe and others will not? What’s up their sleeves? The chip is a device connected to a bank account and enhanced with AI-related financial technology. A person will be unable to store their wealth in any other place but there. Then it can be directly linked into a US bank by the banking mechanism of a local proxy bank. Uncle Sam’s greatest depression would require the labor of all the people across the earth? Not to mention other devilish scenarios that would come up from such a chip implanting arrangement. Surely, Beijing, Moscow, and Berlin will say no!

It’s lengthy and difficult of an explanation to digest, but to make it short, imagine the bankruptcy of Tiglath Pileser III’s Assyrian Empire, the real Tower of Babel, as the monarchs spend too much for themselves. It then wrecked havoc by sacking its vassal states in the known world that refused to pay tribute. The coalition of those states eventually marched to its capital city, Nineveh, 750 square km of fortified high-rise buildings, and burned it down to put an end to it.

By Angkoso Nugroho

Source: One World