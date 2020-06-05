The Alt-Media Community Betrayed Average Americans by Supporting Antifa Terrorism

The Alt-Media Community betrayed the average Americans that sympathized with it by supporting Antifa’s spree of urban terrorism across the country over the past week, revealing that many of its “influencers'” seemingly principled stance of opposing terrorism in all of its manifestations abroad was emotional manipulation driven solely by ideological considerations against American foreign policy, not any sincerely principled position against terrorism in support of human beings anywhere in the world.

Backstabbing Americans

Average Americans are forgiven for feeling betrayed after the Alt-Media Community that some of them sympathized with has come out in full support of Antifa’s spree of urban terrorism across the country over the past week. The rioting, looting, and ransacking that targeted innocent people and their property in response to George Floyd’s death while in police custody late last month has spiraled out of control into an all-out HybridWar of Terror on America being waged by its internal ideological and “deep state” enemies, as explained by the author in his recent piece on the topic titled “Mayhem In America: Masks Off, Molotovs Out!” Instead of reaffirming their seemingly principled stance of opposing terrorism in all of its manifestations abroad, the Alt-Media Community’s “influencers” have revealed their prior position to have been emotional manipulation driven solely by ideological considerations against American foreign policy instead of any sincerely principled position against terrorism in support of human beings anywhere in the world.

Shattering The Illusion Of Morality

Those Americans who were previously attracted to the Alt-Media Community appreciated what they wrongly believed to be its principled stance, unlike the double standards that are regularly promoted by the Mainstream Media. The latter has an documented tendency to promote death and destruction abroad so long as it advances America’s geostrategic objectives while condemning those same manifestations of terrorism at home, while it was wrongly believed that most outlets and individuals associated with the Alt-Media Community (be they Americans or of any other nationality) retained consistency in opposing these acts of violence wherever they may occur. That’s regrettably no longer the case after many of them shattered the illusion of morality by endorsing Antifa’s spree of urban terrorism. Typical “justifications” for this about-face range from ridiculously denying that any such acts of terrorism have occurred to blaming it exclusively on “undercover cops” or “white supremacists” and even sometimes simply dismissing it as “collateral damage” unworthy of condemnation.

“The Ends Justify The Means”

Every Alt-Media individual and outlet who holds these beliefs should publicly account for them, but the observable commonality linking them all together is arguably ideology. Opposing the American government is apparently so important to them that it takes precedence over all other issues, leading to the hypocritical reality of the same Alt-Media figures who have strongly opposed terrorism in Russia, China, Iran, Syria, and other countries suddenly supporting these exact same crimes whenever they occur inside the US. It doesn’t matter to them that innocent Americans and their property are being targeted since “the ends justify the means”, and it’s considered acceptable — even encouraged in some cases! — so long as the infowar provocateur believes that it could bring the country one step closer to collapse and thus reduce the chances of it continuing its countless Hybrid Wars of aggression abroad. That stance is a betrayal of everything that the entire Alt-Media Community presented itself as supporting up until this point.

Empathizing With The Furious

It’s infuriating for non-Americans to see some US officials and regular folks alike gloating over the security crises that their Hybrid Wars abroad have created for their government’s adversaries, but two wrongs don’t make a right and it’s equally infuriating for average Americans to see their compatriots and some foreigners expressing the same childish glee now that these Hybrid War threats have inevitably boomeranged back home. One of the reasons why so many of them supported the Alt-Media Community is because they were already critical of their government and what they regarded as its unjust foreign policy abroad, particularly its employment of terrorist proxies after the 9/11 attacks which they found to be particularly reprehensible. They were misled into thinking that their similarly contrarian-minded compatriots and their allies abroad were also motivated by morality in opposing these same policies, but they’ve since learned the hard way that many of them only did so in order to disguise their ideological opposition to American foreign policy in general.

Alt-Media = Mainstream Media

This realization reveals that the Alt-Media Community isn’t really all that different from the Mainstream Media one for the most part and with few exceptions. Both are motivated by ideology — the first-mentioned driven to oppose American foreign policy while the latter almost always supports it in some form or another. Furthermore, both of them tend to promote the Machiavellian view that “the ends justify the means”, though they go to great lengths to obscure this “politically inconvenient” reality by oftentimes relying on insincere moral arguments in order to promote their agendas. Terrorism was simply a tool for the Mainstream Media to use under the cover of “rebels” and other such euphemisms to advance the aforesaid, the same as it was exploited by the Alt-Media Community in general to misportray itself as morally driven in order to recruit more supporters. For as unfortunate as this undeniable reality is, it could hopefully serve as inspiration for sincere morally driven Alt-Media outlets and “influencers” to stand apart from the pack and take a principled stand.

By Andrew Korybko

Source: One World