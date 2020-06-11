Liberal Leaders Aiding and Abetting Rioters Just the Latest Campaign Strategy to Usurp Trump

In a fractious election year that has already witnessed Russiagate, impeachment and a pandemic, Americans are now forced to contend with the malignant scourge of rioting and looting following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white cop. Now, many Democrats seem content to the let the whole house burn down to achieve some sort of twisted justice .

To get a true sense of the mob mentality that is now leading the United States straight to the abyss, you could do no worse than a visit to the nation’s embattled capital. There, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser recently evicted 1,200 members of the National Guard from hotels where they had been staying during their brief deployment, which included everything from cleaning graffiti from buildings to patrolling the streets.

Just heard that Mayor Bowser is kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable. 1/2 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

The eviction notice came just days after the White House was the scene of heavy protests and just before the weekend (June 6-7) when hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are planning to march in Washington, D.C. against racism and police brutality. And considering what is already known about the involvement of ANTIFA, the radical leftist organization that is slated for status as a domestic terrorist group, wouldn’t any mayor be grateful for the additional layer of security? Not Mayor Bowser, apparently, who explained in a letter sent to various state governors that the presence of the Guard is “inflaming demonstrators” and therefore should be removed from the U.S. capital. In other words, the city should be expected to bow to fears of upsetting the mob as opposed to preparing for a worst-case scenario of destructive riots, a word that has become politically incorrect for the mainstream media to even mention.

Unfortunately, this sort of strategy for dealing with the possibility of violence is not restricted to D.C., but prevalent in a number of other cities currently under Democratic control.

Video posted of LAPD officers outraged over proposed cuts following protests addressing LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. “Now you’re cutting from their families and they put everything on the line? We are going to fight… At the ballot box.” @CBSLA @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/9YXcMCd3Hd — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) June 5, 2020

In Los Angeles, for example, police officers are up in arms over the city’s decision to partially defund the police department while donating a quarter-of-a-billion dollars to – wait for it – Black Lives Matter, the activist group that is not only organizing protests across the country against a purportedly endemic ‘racism,’ but demanding a display of fealty to their objectives as well.

Unless one wants to be branded a foaming at the mouth ‘white supremacist’ it is necessary to publicly absolve oneself of this original sin by ‘taking a knee,’ a controversial gesture first performed by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick who refused to stand during the pre-game singing of the national anthem in protest of police brutality. While many people would agree that a major overhaul of police tactics is desperately needed, showing disrespect for the American flag and everything good it stands for is not best way for moving forward as a nation.

@JoeBiden takes a knee during meeting with Black leaders. pic.twitter.com/nUKzoYSWBg — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) June 2, 2020

While Los Angeles and New York City appear to have lost their minds, the rest of Democratic country must have some respect for authority, right? Dream on. In the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, for example, Mayor Jacob Frey attempted to pacify protestors at a rally when he pledged “deep-seated structural reform” in the police department. That was not enough to pacify the mob. Prodded by a foul-mouthed female activist who wanted the mayor to commit to defunding the Minneapolis police, Frey – bravely, it must be said, considering he was in the middle of a veritable throng – rejected the idea. What happened next was a sight to behold as Mayor Jacob Frey was forced to leave the rally in a walk of shame as hundreds of demonstrators chanted, “Go home, Jacob, go home.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey showed up today at the protests. He was asked if he would commit to abolishing/defunding the police. Incredible to witness crowd hold him directly accountable. Man did a literal walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/v645mfIZHt — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 6, 2020

To add some context, the city of Minneapolis says the looting and property damage following the death of George Floyd has caused about $55 million in destruction, which includes the torching of more than 200 buildings. The price tag for the damage is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks, according to city officials. Is this really the best time to be talking about abolishing the police?

Honestly, the best thing for naive White liberals in Minnesota (who want to become a minority so bad) is to have the police disbanded. Let them live in an enriched diverse multiculti society without protection, w/o the law punishing crimes. Let's see what happens then. — Lana (@LanaLokteff) June 6, 2020

So how do the Liberals hope to take law and order into their own hands now that the police are being shown the door? By bailing the looters and vandals out of prison, of course. With the US media unable to articulate the simple word “riots,” Hollywood celebrities has shown a willingness to come to the aid of the law breakers, whom, thus far, have not invaded the former’s well-guarded palatial homes.

Chrissy Teigen, for example, American model and TV personality, announced on Twitter that she would be donating $100,000 “to the bail outs of protestors across the country.”

The obvious problem with Teigen’s message (which generated almost 1 million ‘likes’), is that rarely does it happen in America that people are arrested for merely assembling in protest. People are arrested in the United States for destroying property, looting and physically assaulting others, which is exactly the sort of behavior we have seen play out on numerous occasions across the country for days. And not only is the media serving as official apologist for the violence, it is actively encouraging it.

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

Teen Vogue told its young, impressionable audience that the real provocateurs of the mayhem, Antifa, is actually in the business of creating a better world.

“Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing,” it explained in a tweet.

At the same time, Slate tweeted out at the peak of the violence that “Non-violence is an important tool for protests, but so is violence.” In the subheading to the title of the linked article, ‘A History of Violent Protest,’ it read: “A nice, peaceful protest may not bring about the big structural changes America needs.”

Apparently those “structural changes” are the defunding of police forces across the country, together with the opening of the border to illegal migrants. In other words, total anarchy and the absolute destruction of the United States as we know it. For an elite contingency of people who can afford a small army of armed security contractors to guard their fenced-in homes, such a disastrous outcome is of little consequences to them, at least for the time being.

We don't have a systemic racism problem. We have a systemic victimization problem. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) June 5, 2020

Many people may read the above accounts and conclude that insanity has gripped the Democratic mindset. That observation, however, is not wholly accurate. What is happening before our eyes is a carefully executed plan at work; the premeditated destruction of the entire fabric of the nation in order to usurp Trump in November and impose neo-Liberal ideology across the country (some have called the movement ‘socialist’ in nature, but it must be pointed out that the socialist states that have appeared on the world map have had respect for law and order; the so-called ‘progressives’ now calling the shots inside of the Democratic Party apparently do not).

The Democrats want the country to descend into so much chaos that when the Trump administration is finally forced to do what the Liberals won’t – restore some semblance of law and order on the streets of America, possibly with help of the military – the Republicans will be accused of using ‘excessive force’ against peaceful protesters.

Thus, we have reached a most remarkable moment in the history of the United States when a group of individuals are so obsessed with power that they would destroy the very country they hope to govern to achieve that end. That says everything we need to know about their ‘leadership’ qualities.

By Robert Bridge

Source: Strategic Culture