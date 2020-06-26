Chinagate Is The Craziest Conspiracy Theory Yet

It is totally unbelievable to imagine that Trump purportedly solicited China’s support for his re-election campaign via international economic means and even endorsed the country’s anti-terrorist policies in Xinjiang. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book contains many passages that are receiving a lot of attention from the mainstream media, but one stands out among the rest. The disgraced official, who was fired by Trump last September, claims that the President sought China’s help for his re-election campaign. According to Bolton, Trump asked President Xi to buy more agricultural products so that the American leader can win the next election. He also allegedly supported China’s anti-terrorist policies in Xinjiang.

Both claims are patently false and are disproved by factual evidence of Trump’s own policies towards China. The entire world is witness to the US’ strategy of aggression against the People’s Republic, which relevantly includes actively working to restructure global supply chains away from China and promulgating the “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act”. The first-mentioned is an act of extreme economic hostility while the second threatens sanctions against officials that are connected to China’s anti-terrorist policies in its western region.

It is therefore totally unbelievable to imagine that Trump purportedly solicited China’s support for his re-election campaign via international economic means and even endorsed the country’s anti-terrorist policies in Xinjiang. Nothing could be further from the truth. The President has even gone on record accusing Democrat presidential candidate Biden of being the man who he said without any evidence at all is the one who China wants to win the presidency. Plus, the US has consistently condemned China’s anti-terrorist policies.

Bolton’s unsubstantiated allegations can therefore be interpreted as yet another incredulous conspiracy theory by Trump’s institutional opponents in the country’s permanent bureaucracy (particularly its military, intelligence, and diplomatic ones that have collectively been referred to by some as the “deep state”) to manipulate voters’ minds ahead of the upcoming elections. Both the Russiagate and Ukrainegate scandals were proven to have never happened, just as the Chinagate one will surely be disproved as well.

The pattern at play is that Trump’s “deep state” opponents are desperately trying to portray him as “treasonous” considering the documented consistency of their weaponized narrative claiming that he has a history of “colluding” with foreign countries. Be it for supposedly nefarious intentions or simply because of the false perception that he’s so inept for the presidency that he doesn’t understand what he isn’t legally allowed to do, the common thread connecting these conspiracies is that Trump’s actions are a betrayal of America.

The very fact that this fake news narrative has mutated to the point where it now involves China of all countries speaks to just how desperate those behind this campaign have become since nobody with any sense whatsoever would pay any credence to these latest claims. What’s especially curious about all of this is how actively the Democrat-aligned mainstream media is promoting Bolton’s allegations considering that he was universally reviled by them for years up until he was fired by Trump last September.

This observation shows that the “unholy alliance” between two supposedly antagonistic “deep state” factions, the Democrats and neoconservatives like Bolton, continues to this day. They used to be intense rivals during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama years, but began joining forces in the run-up to the 2016 elections when Democrat-aligned mainstream media began hosting and promoting the views of disgruntled neoconservatives referred to as the “Never Trumpers”.

What’s presently on display is but the latest manifestation of this “unholy alliance” wherein the Democrats and their surrogates actively support the most ludicrous accusations against Trump that are being spread by a prominent neoconservative. Trump did not ask President Xi for help in winning the 2020 elections, nor did he endorse China’s anti-terrorist policies in Xinjiang. He’s overseen the most intense period ever of American hostility against China and would never have even countenanced asking it to meddle in his country’s elections.

By Andrew Korybko

Source: One World