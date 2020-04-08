Stay Home – What’s so Difficult About That?

They say that seven days is a long time in politics but on Sunday it felt like 7 minutes or even 7 seconds was an eternity. Just seconds after the Queen delivered her inspiring and uplifting address to the nation the news broke that Boris Johnson had been admitted to hospital.

Of course, I wish him well and a speedy recovery but I think he now has to take this dreadful virus even more seriously and rest up and hand over power to Dominic Raab.

He must concentrate on his own health before the general health of the nation. Once, God willing, he recovers he can come back and take over the reins of power.

Reports this morning claimed he was on oxygen but to be honest I would like to remove the oxygen from the vicious trolls on Twitter who are posting that they are hoping he dies because of Tory cuts!

I also couldn’t believe the hatred on social media directed at the Queen before and after her speech.

People were moaning about the fact that this 98-year-old lady was in Windsor and not London and about her having too much money?! What drives this hatred in these keyboard warriors? They are ‘oxygen thieves.’

Stop Fooling the Public

Look I have disagreed with Boris on some aspects of his tactics with regards to the Coronavirus. I have written some real severe criticism of him and his advisors in this column but the man is a father, his pregnant fiancé is also suffering with the virus too and he is the democratically elected leader of this great country.

It is time for these vicious critics to give Boris a rest and for Boris to have a rest.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cabinet must NOT rest until they have got to the test, test, test phase of this pandemic.

Matt Hancock also needs to give the spin a rest and just level with people. His nonsense about 100 thousand tests a day by the end of the month is both delusional and dangerous.

There is no way he is going to reach that target and he and we know that so stop trying to fool the public, Matt.

The PR and advice the government has been spreading has been confused and lacked clarity from the beginning of the outbreak and is a contributing factor in why people are breaking the lockdown.

We Need Full Lockdown

Don’t get me wrong I think the idiots who are interpreting the exercise advice as permission to sunbathe are complete and utter fools.

However, instead of threatening or promising to introduce tougher restrictions let’s just get on with it and go for a full Italian and Spanish style lockdown and curfew. The figures in those countries are beginning to fall.

After the Queen’s speech last night, all we need to understand is that for the majority of us all we need to do is stay at home.

This should, of course, have included the uber-hypocrite, Catherine Calderwood who broke her own rules TWICE!

How Nicola Sturgeon could attempt to stand by her in that press conference yesterday was comical, well actually it was pure tragi-comedy. Thanks god the “do as I say not do as I do” fool fell on her sword last night.

The echoes of the sacrifice’s that our relatives went through in the second world war that the Queen alluded to in her speech was bang on the money.

People on the front line of the NHS are risking their lives and all the rest of us are being asked to do is sit on the sofa and watch Netflix.

What is wrong with these sunbathing fools?

Clearly, they are not listening or unable to comprehend the danger to others and themselves so let’s have the full lockdown now and as the Queen says we will meet again and the pubs will reopen and we can all meet our friends again.

However in between watching Netflix and doing our bit by staying at home perhaps we should all learn to rest up and slow down.

Concentrate on What Really Matters

One of the benefits of this self-isolation for me has been the fact that I’m hearing from old mates who I haven’t seen or heard from for years.

We all lead such ‘busy’ lives that we tend to lose contact with what really matters, which is friends and extended family.

Yesterday I got a call from a guy who I worked with in local radio over twenty years ago and it was amazing. It was like we had only spoken last week, it was the same jokes the same laughs and the same earthy language as we gossiped about the people we knew.

It made me feel great and made me determined to contact other people who I have been ‘too busy’ to talk to for years. But have I really been ‘too busy’ or just too distracted with nonsense like social media and the constant desire to be connected?

My wife is using the time to do a combination of jigsaws, reading and gardening and it is really helping her through. I am rediscovering my joy of cooking and to be honest there is absolutely no excuse for not cooking a proper meal every day with real ingredients, is there?

This dreadful deadly virus is a threat to us all, as the Queen said yesterday, but we as individuals and as a community need to see that it can also be a real opportunity to concentrate on what really matters.

A real opportunity to improve ourselves mentally through reading or just taking time to contemplate what really matters in this world.

A real opportunity to improve our health by eating healthier and drinking less booze.

We could, god willing, come out of this period stronger as individuals and as a community.

It feels great to bang pans and clap every Thursday but let’s make stronger virtual and real links with our neighbours.

We will Meet Again

Have you called them and asked if they need any shopping? Are you checking up on elderly relatives, friends and neighbours and using all the technology we have and they didn’t have in the war.

We should be using that tech for a positive rather than putting up hate-based or negative posts about people like Boris or the Queen.

I want to end on a positive note, on Saturday my elderly and frail neighbour fell in her garden and broke her hip. My wife quickly ‘masked and gloved’ up and went next door to help her and called an ambulance, it arrived about 20 minutes later and took her to hospital.

Her husband was not allowed to go with her because of COVID-19 and that was heartbreaking but understandable.

However, 24 hours late she sent a text to say that our brilliant NHS had given her a partial hip replacement and that she would probably be home in a couple of days and that she felt like a new woman!

Amongst all this horror of fighting Coronavirus, it was a timely reminder that our NHS heroes are still performing all the other miracles that perhaps we have all taken for granted for far too long.

As the Queen said last night, “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Stay Safe.

By Jon Gaunt

Source: Sputnik News