Corona – The Aftermath

What will be next? Is a question on many people’s minds. Very likely the world will never be the same again. That might be god, or not so good, depending on how we look at this disastrous, “pandemic” which by all serious accounts does not deserve the term pandemic, that was unwittingly given to the MERS-2-CoV, or 2019-nCoV, renamed by WHO to COVID-19. In mid-February Dr. Tedros, WHO’s Director General called it a pandemic. This decision was already taken by the WEF (World Economic Forum) in Davos, from20 -24 January 2020, when the total COVID19 cases outside of China were recorded by WHO as 150. This was a first indication that there was something not quite right, that there is another agenda behind the “outbreak” of the COVID19 disease.

On February 28, in a peer-reviewed article in the highly reputed New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the 27 institutes and centers that make up the US National Institutes of Health – NIH), likened COVID19 to a stronger than usual common flu:

If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.

In the meantime, other high-ranking scientist, microbiologists and medical doctors from all over the world, are questioning the draconian worldwide shutdown because of the corona virus. They all say, these measures are not necessary to contain a pandemic of this relatively low magnitude, i.e. a fatality rate of about 0.1%. Even in Italy, if the counting and accounting was done more carefully, more according to true statistical norms, the fatality rate would be perhaps 1%, or less. What the world is experiencing, resembles a well-planned worldwide declaration and implementation of Martial Law with socioeconomically disastrous consequences, far worse than the disease itself. Nobody moves. The economy comes to an almost standstill.

This begs the question, what is behind it, and what comes next?

***

Let’s first look at a not-so-good scenario. In the US job losses are currently reported at more than 10 million. Unemployment expected to rise to at least 35% within the next few weeks; bankruptcies will be spiraling out of control within a month or two – with a further domino effect on unemployment.

We may be looking at a complete collapse of our western economy, and growing misery- for the masses. – What will happen to these people, without jobs, without incomes, many of them may also lose their homes, as they will not be able to pay their mortgages or rents? – They may die from famine, diseases of all sorts, despair – the desired world population reduction that Bill Gates, Rockefeller and Co aspire. It may be part of and the beginning of their sinister eugenics plan.

The doomsday picture may continue as all the bankrupt small and medium size enterprises – including airlines, tourist industries – et al, will be bought up by huge monopolies, that already exist, Google, Amazon, AliBaba and more. Mergers of gigantic proportions may take place. It may be the last shift of capital from the bottom to the top in our era of civilization as we know it.

A global vaccination program with toxins and DNA-altering proteins contained in the injected immune-serum may be forced upon the surviving population. Included within the injection of vaccine may be a nano-chip, that people are not aware of, but that may be uploaded with all your personal data, from health records, to traffic violations, to your bank account – so that you can be followed, surveyed and watched over – every step you take. And every dissenting view you voice will be recorded and listened to, and you may be punished by your money being confiscated or a drone may do away with you, depending on the gravity of the dissent. Yes, the implantation of a nano-chip is a reality.

An electronic digital one-world-currency system is planned and may be imposed – and your money, spending and savings may be controlled through the microchip in your body.

The poison in the forced-vaccines may also do their work. They may make you sterile, sick – and, eventually die. Especially, the elderly with a reduced immune system. They must go first. That’s part of the eugenics plan – that Rockefeller dreams of and his crony, Bill Gates, may implement with his insane and phanatic vaccination programs. The elderly use up much too much of the social capital, health care, pensions, living space.

Those who survive, may pass on the deadly genome defects caused by the vaccines to their children – and they may eventually die or be deformed, or live with neurological damage- and pass the calamity on to the next generation – and the next.

Some of them, will selectively be cured. Induced mutations for cure are possible. Because the 0.01% elite (or less) needs some humans who can manage the Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that may eventually run every facet of your life, from cars, to refrigerators, to food manufacturing and delivery, as well as medication that you have to take. “They” – these nefarious evil creatures – create some Alpha and Beta type humans to control and supervise AI-beings and their activities, so the robots won’t run amok with the world – and with the all-powerful, but utterly deceptive and vulnerable elite. For the elite, the sadistic evil creatures, it must remain paradise. Actually, happiness for everybody is needed, to avoid social upheaval. We may become a society, resembling Aldhous Huxley’s “Brave New World”.

They, the Alphas and Betas, the upper echelons of the enslaved humanoids, have to make sure, that AI is not overrunning the elite, but will be kept under control.

Hydrocarbon energy, oil and gas, may no longer be an issue. The price will be adjusted to the needs of the monopolistic demands. A reduced population will be using less energy. And since most is run by 5G and later even more efficiently by 6G – already in the making, and since there is really no competition anymore among the top monopolies, energy will be flowing amply – no price war is necessary.

***

This is a doomsday scenario. One that Gates and his satanic cult would like to impose upon the world.

Now let’s look at a good scenario, one that we the people have the power to make good. First, no complex projection of this type can ever be modeled and implemented over time, because dynamics take over. The world is alive. Anything that is alive cannot be directed by linearism (modelling is linear), but is subject to the laws of dynamics.

Second, we, mankind are alive too, and we have the power to reverse this nefarious game plan of this evil cult that wants to dominate Mother Earth and all her creatures and the riches she hosts. It’s a question of waking up. And many people start seeing the light -perhaps in part because of this absurdity, this worldwide lockdown, this insanity of an endless thirst for power. Mother Earth is sick and tired of this abuse of the upper crust of society. She is stronger than the 0.01%. We, the people, can join Mother Earth, be on her side, and be safe.

People start seeing the thought of utter destruction behind this fake epidemic, or according to WHO’s highly questionable leadership, a pandemic – a fear-mongering pandemic. We might as well call the corona virus, Virus “F” – for Fear. And yes, people can die of fear. WHO is dancing to the tune of the powerful, of Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, the pharma giants – and the behind-the-door (invisible) WEF-politicians and bankers. All this, under the pretext of saving the world from the invisible corona virus, from a pandemic that isn’t.

***

We have enormous spiritual powers within us which we can mobilize to stem against the propaganda stream. In fact, the reason we are exposed to this type of ferocious propaganda, is precisely because the masters know about that strength of the human mind. And the way to immobilize it is through fear. That’s what’s happening.

The longer this pathetic and oppressive Martial Law situation lasts (yes, in many countries, even Europe, Martial Law has become the state of the affair), the more this inner power and conviction of Self, of us, Sovereign Selves that we are, will resurface in humanity and displace the fear – to become a force to stand up against the evil forces, stand up for justice and for human equality, for human dignity – and ultimately for solidarity and love.

Love is what makes us overcome this diabolical plan.

That is the scenario of hope and love. Endless hope is hoping to the end, then the end will never come. And as we hope and create endlessly, avoiding conflict, we see the light emerging from the dark – a harmonious flow of peaceful creation.

By Peter Koenig

Source: New Eastern Outlook