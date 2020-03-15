The Ayatollah Took a Principled Stand by Condemning India's Massacre of Muslims

Iran’s Supreme Leader inflicted a devastating blow to India’s soft power by strongly condemning the massacre of Muslims that symbolically took place in its capital last month, with his powerful words having the potential to influence how the broad swath of the Alt-Media Community under his country’s sway covers the South Asian state in the coming future, which could possibly lead to a long-overdue reappraisal of it.

Iran Won’t Stay Silent While Indian Muslims Are Slaughtered

Iran is speaking up for the oppressed Muslims of India after they were massacred in none other than its capital city last month, which symbolically showed the world that the self-professed “world’s largest democracy” is anything but “democratic”. Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted last week that “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”, which prompted India to summon the Iranian envoy to complain. Not to be intimidated, Ayatollah Khamenei took a principled stand by tweeting his own condemnation a few days later, writing that “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam. #IndianMuslimslnDanger”.

Why Does Alt-Media Cover Up For India?

The importance of his remarks rests with the influence that he commands over the broad swath of the Alt-Media Community under his country’s sway. These outlets and individuals pay serious attention to the Supreme Leader’s statements and oftentimes look to his words for guidance when reporting on various issues. Up until now, the Iranian-friendly Alt-Media Community was divided over India, with some choosing to ignore the country’s new military-strategic partnerships with the US and “Israel” because they were too “politically inconvenient” to acknowledge while others paid service to the truth by exposing them. Some people find it difficult to explain complicated topics to their audience such as the reason why vehemently anti-American and anti-Zionist Iran would continue to voluntarily align itself with India despite its partner’s increasing closeness with the Islamic Republic’s worst enemies, hence why they “cover up” for India in order to avoid the “uncomfortable” optics that their factual reporting could produce.

The Ayatollah And Other Anti-Islamophobic Activists Aren’t “Hindu-Hating” “Anglo-Saxon Supremacists”

That’s almost impossible to do now after the Ayatollah’s latest statement, which forces the Iranian-friendly Alt-Media Community to finally confront this proverbial elephant in the room. The Supreme Leader also debunked the narrative spread by RT’s Ashish Shukla, who penned an op-ed last week which basically boiled down to accusing anyone who criticizes Prime Minister Modi’s violent brand of “Hindu nationalism” of being a “Hindu-hating” “Anglo-Saxon supremacist”. In his own words:

“Let’s assume Hindus and Muslims were on opposing sides in these violent clashes (despite the fact that Indian intelligence is still trying to determine if it was engineered by inimical forces). Let’s also not deny that law and order, crime against women, caste, linguistic identities, inequality etc. is very real in India. Yet, let’s not also frame these events solely in the context of the rise of Modi, which lately seems to have let the genie of Hindu-hating Western media out of the bottle…In essence, we are still witnessing the colonial and imperial hangover of the “North” against the “Savage South” who must get tutorials on “tolerance,” “peace” and “multiculturalism.” This colonial hangover is the binding thread of policy, business, academia and media in the West and is woven with the cloth of liberty, religious freedom and human rights; of American exceptionalism and the supposed superiority of the Anglo-Saxon world.”

His piece was written before either Zarif or the Ayatollah’s condemnation of the massacre of Muslims in New Delhi, but Shukla probably regards them as fitting targets of his diatribe too given the seriousness of their remarks, which were stronger than the Mainstream Media headlines that he cited in his op-ed. This thought exercise of imagining him accusing those two figures of being “Hindu-hating” “Anglo-Saxon supremacists” like he believes that the rest of his government’s critics supposedly are shows the ridiculousness of his attacks.

Alt-Media’s Long-Overdue Reappraisal Of India

Condemning the massacre of Muslims in New Delhi and calling upon the Indian authorities to rein in the death squads responsible for this crime against humanity doesn’t automatically make someone a “Hindu-hating” “Anglo-Saxon supremacist”, especially not Zarif or the Ayatollah, but their principled stand on this issue raises widespread awareness about what happened and strongly encourages the Alt-Media community to undertake a long-overdue reappraisal of India. The country isn’t the “peacefully rising superpower” that its surrogates deceitfully present it as being, but is a religiously supremacist pro-American proxy state for “containing” China. The message that the Supreme Leader and his Foreign Minister are sending is that India’s massacre of Muslims shouldn’t be ignored, and that it’s about time that the his country’s supporters eschew their “political correctness” and begin seriously talking about the dangerous changes in Indian society as of late which made that pogrom possible in the first place. Instead of continuing to cover up for India, they should finally expose it.

Concluding Thoughts

The Ayatollah’s condemnation of India’s massacre of Muslims was indeed a devastating blow to the soft power of the South Asian state because of the influential impact that it could have on shaping the way in which the Alt-Media Community covers the country. India had hitherto been given a free pass by many to continue killing Muslims with impunity just because it used to be one of Iran’s top energy partners, but the Supreme Leader just signaled that it’s unacceptable to remain silent after such a bloody pogrom took place in its capital last month. It doesn’t matter that gatekeepers such as RT’s Shukla strongly implied that all anti-Islamophobic activists who talk about this are “Hindu-hating” “Anglo-Saxon supremacists” since the Ayatollah wasn’t going to be intimidated by anyone, hence why he tasked his Foreign Minister with speaking out about that massacre and then followed up with his own remarks a few days later after the Indian government censured his envoy to the country. It’s therefore inevitable that India’s reputation will continue to suffer as more people learn the truth.

By Andrew Korybko

Source: One World