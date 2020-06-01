New Malthusianism and the Misanthrope Dynasties

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and Bill Gates’ role in the distribution of vaccines, many media outlets are linking his activities to Malthusianism – an ideology aimed at reducing the world’s population. Although the allegations often contain a number of conspiracy theories, there are also indubitable facts that are easy to find in the public domain.

The issue itself is more complicated and complex, however, and the problem is not only the work of certain pressure groups whose members are high-profile, global politicians.

One has only to read the US NSA’s secret memorandum NSSM 200, which was prepared by Henry Kissinger and completed on 10 December 1974. It was entitled “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests” and was declassified by the White House in 1989.

It noted the need to accommodate global population growth up to six billion by the mid-21st century and to keep the ultimate level as close to eight billion as possible. The following countries were identified as “guilty” of overpopulation: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Colombia. It also noted that the US should make more frequent use of agencies such as the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, which worked to reduce the population of 80 countries. It was suggested to run family planning programmes, as well as to reduce birth rates through educational programmes that would provide parents with an incentive not to have children. In other words, to carry out brainwashing at the level of individual countries and regions. At the same time, point 37 states that there is an alternative view on the population issue that believes the situation is already far more serious and requires urgent measures to avoid a demographic catastrophe.

In terms of population reduction, the memorandum lists funds such as the Pathfinder Fund, the International Planned Parenthood Foundation, and the Population Council, and, in addition to ongoing programmes, various experiments were proposed to help reduce US costs.

This may come as news to many, but Bill Gates’ father was the head of Planned Parenthood, which Bill Gates himself once said in a TV interview. After Donald Trump became president, the organisation stopped receiving funds from the US state budget, but grants from private foundations continue to flow in.

Incidentally, besides vaccines, Gates has been involved in other experimental programmes related to biotechnologies, including the Zika virus, which is believed to carry a risk, particularly for pregnant women.

The Zika virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. These mosquitoes are notable for having been genetically engineered by the British biotech company Oxitec. If the test results are to be believed, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes prevent the spread of dengue fever, yellow fever, chikungunya, and the Zika virus.

Manuelly Araujo da Cruz was born with microcephaly after her mother was infected with Zika while pregnant

Oxford Insect Technologies and the British biotech company developed genetically modified mosquitoes using money from the Bill Gates Foundation. The first field trials of the transgenic Aedes aegypti mosquito took place in the Caribbean, on the Cayman Islands, in the autumn of 2009. They then multiplied, mutated, and are believed to have become carriers of the Zika virus. In this instance, the artificial intervention to induce an epidemic is clear.

When it comes to coordinated international policy, population growth issues are dealt with at the UN by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Essentially, they are pursuing a policy of new Malthusianism – that is, reducing the global birth rate through the sterilisation of women and abortions.

It is interesting that, within the UN, the same traditions related to the practice of abortion and sterilisation are passed down from generation to generation.

In 2001, for example, the chair of the International Planned Parenthood Council, Alexander Sanger, served as a UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador. As a representative and advocate of birth control, Sanger was named “one of the 100 most influential people on the planet” in 1995. At the same time, Alexander Sanger is the grandson of Margaret Sanger, the sexual educator who, in 1921, founded the American Birth Control League, and then the National Committee on Federal Legislation for Birth Control in 1929.

Margaret Sanger lay the groundwork for the widespread use of contraception and the practice of state-supported clinical abortions. She also smuggled diaphragms into the US and published obscene material in the press, thus repeatedly violating federal laws.

In 1923, Sanger established the Clinical Research Bureau, exploiting a loophole in the law. The bureau was the first legal birth control clinic in the US and was staffed entirely by female doctors and social workers. The clinic received funding from the Rockefeller family (more enthusiasts of global control), which anonymously supported Sanger’s activities for a decade.

Ideologically, Margaret Sanger was an anarchist and a racist who believed that birth control and the promotion of eugenics could “assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit”. [1] Her suggestions included a strict immigration policy, free access to birth control methods, full family planning rights for the able-minded, and compulsory segregation or sterilisation for the “profoundly retarded”.[2]

Margaret Sanger

In 1926, Sanger gave a lecture on birth control to the women’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan in Silver Lake, New Jersey, and later worked with similar racist groups in America.[3]

Her radical ideas were not confined to representatives of other racial groups or people with disabilities, however. In her book Woman and the New Race, she wrote: “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” In another book, The Pivot of Civilization, she argued that the inhabitants of poor areas, who, by virtue of their animal nature, breed like rabbits and are quickly able to cross the boundaries of their own areas or territories and then infect the better elements of society with diseases and inferior genes, should be subject to natural selection.

Although she is celebrated in the US as one of the founders of the women’s rights movement, a number of scholars have justifiably compared her ideas with the methods practised by Nazi Germany.

From 1952 to 1959, Sanger served as president of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

The policy and strategy of the IPPF suggests that the basic human right to reproductive freedom (the choice to refuse to have a baby through abortion, sterilisation or contraception) should be applied to everyone, regardless of age, sexual orientation, financial status or location (PPFG Bulletin, September, 1992). The IPPF is in favour of same-sex marriage, supports the development of sexual minority freedoms, and portrays abortion drugs and contraception as medicine.

By Leonid Savin

Source: Oriental Review